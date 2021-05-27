Some Far Cry 6 Gameplay Has Leaked, Including A Pet Alligator

Along with Horizon: Forbidden West this week, we were also supposed to get some fresh Far Cry 6 gameplay over the weekend. But as is often the case, that leaked a day early.

Around five minutes of gameplay and narration leaked online, showing different cut scenes, establishing shots, urban and jungle environments. It looks like Far Cry 6 will let you choose between a male and female protagonist this time around:

Some of the new weapons this time around include what appears to be a backpack that you can temporarily hover with, doing damage in a wide AOE radius. That backpack apparently also has the ability to launch rockets at enemies, which feels very Just Cause.

There’s naturally a ton of different vehicles, from bikes to classic cars to a horse that you can pet and feed.

Also, you have a pet dog in Far Cry 6 that will wander up to enemies and distract them by being cute. But also, you have a pet alligator?!??

And yes, you can pet the alligator.

If you want to check out the gameplay, two chunks have been reuploaded online below. It’s not in English, but there’s enough footage of what’s going on to get very excited. I’m all for pet alligator distractions, personally.

The official Far Cry 6 reveal isn’t scheduled until tomorrow morning. If Ubisoft releases their proper footage a day early because of the leak, I’ll circle back to this post and swap out the footage with the official trailers.

Far Cry 6 is due for release sometime this year, although it’s likely we’ll get an official release date during Ubisoft Forward, Ubi’s E3 conference. That’s taking place on June 13 at 5:00 am AEST, in case you’re interested.