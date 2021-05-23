See Games Differently

Someone Recreated The Mandalorian’s Ship And More In Far Cry 5

Zack Zwiezen

Published 22 mins ago: May 24, 2021 at 1:30 am -
Filed to:andrew birtles
birtlesfar cryfortniteplaystation 4the mandalorianvideo game consoles
Sure, we might not be getting a new season of The Mandalorian for some time, but until then you can play this Far Cry 5 custom map that recreates the city seen in the first episodes of the show located on the planet Nevarro and the Mando’s sweet spaceship, the Razor Crest.

This custom level was created by Andrew Birtles and based on YouTube videos uploaded by him it seems he’s been working on parts of this map for a few months. The end result is something impressively detailed and authentic.

Yeah ok, maybe Nevarro didn’t have a bunch of bison wandering around outside the main town. But Far Cry Arcade’s map editor doesn’t support import custom alien models, so this is the next best thing.

You can download the map on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Though Birtles does warn that the PS4 and PC versions of the map might have buggy lighting.

