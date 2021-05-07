Stranger Things Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

It’s been far too long since we’ve visited the upside down. Stranger Things season 3 debuted in July 2019, so we’re coming up on two years with no date set for a new season.

The good news, however, is that there will be a season 4 of Stranger Things, so what do we know about it?

What’s happening in Hawkins?

So where did we leave our favourite characters last time?

Well, if you remember season three’s dramatic finale, not everyone is in Hawkins anymore. Following the group’s defeat of the Mind Flayer, Eleven was left seemingly powerless and was taken in by Joyce after Hopper’s sacrifice. Joyce, Will and Eleven are then seen moving out of Hawkins.

Hopper is apparently “dead” but all hints point to the idea that he’s not dead and has somehow ended up in a Russian prison.

So, where will season 4 take us?

Well, first things first. Netflix has confirmed Hopper is very much alive.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

Along with this the Stranger Things creators, the Duffer brothers, released this statement about the plot of season 4:

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American”

With Hopper well and truly coming back, David Harbour has also teased that we’ll learn a lot more about his backstory with a big reveal in season 4.

We also know that episode 1 of season 4 will be titled “The Hellfire Club”.

The closest thing we have to a trailer is this creepy video that seems to show us more of Eleven’s upbringing. It might also hint that Dr Brenner will appear next season.

Has Stranger Things 4 been filmed?

Thankfully, Stranger Things’ fourth season went into production back in March 2020. You can check out the cast’s adorable reunion for the table read below.

Things were delayed by about 6 months due to COVID-19 but filming is officially back up and running on season 4 as of September 2021.

meanwhile in the upside down… pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

Stranger Things season 4: cast

Moving to a new city is going to bring some new faces to Stranger Things, both in and out of Hawkins.

Robert Englund aka Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. pic.twitter.com/QsuaGTVqDf — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

The newly announced cast members include Robert Englund as Victor Creel – a disturbed man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric facility for a murder he committed in the 1950s.

There’s also Eduardo Franco playing Argyle, who is Jonathon’s new bestie. He’s described as a fun-loving stoner boy who delivers pizzas.

Jamie Campbell Bower joins the cast as Peter Ballard, a caring man working as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital.

Sherman Augustus is Lt. Colonel Sullivan, an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins for good.

Then there’s Mason Dye who plays Jason Carver, a handsome and rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school.

Tom Wlashicha is Dmitri and Nikola Djuricko is Yuri, a pair of Russian characters. Dmitri is a charming Russian prison guard and Yuri is an unpredictable Russian smuggler. Could this be Hopper’s key to escaping prison?

Finally, there’s Joseph Quinn as Eddie Mason, the head of the Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official Dungeons and Dragons club.

These new members join the existing cast for season 4 which includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Winona Ryder.

When will season 4 be released in Australia?

Unfortunately, there’s still no date for when Stranger Things 4 will arrive on Netflix.

Season 1 dropped in July 2016, season 2 was in October 2017 and season 3 followed in July 2019, so if this pattern is anything to go by could we expect season 4 in October 2021? Maybe but it’s more likely production delays will ruin this theory.

While we wait, we can take comfort in the fact that season 4 won’t be the last for Stranger Things.