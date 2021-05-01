Sweet Backflip, Spidey!

Welcome back to another fine instalment of Snapshots! This week we got some pretty photos from various Spider-Men games, some tasteful black and white images, and more great stuff.

Also a quick reminder: Please remember to include the title of the game when emailing me! Sometimes I can tell what a game is without it, but it’s so much easier if you include the title. I hate guessing!

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Screenshot: Joshua Myers (Email))

Horizon Zero Dawn - Frozen Wilds (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))

Spider-Man (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))

I don’t think I’ve ever done a backflip in my life. That’s… something I’ve never thought about until now. Weird.

