Sweet Backflip, Spidey!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: May 2, 2021 at 6:30 am -
Welcome back to another fine instalment of Snapshots! This week we got some pretty photos from various Spider-Men games, some tasteful black and white images, and more great stuff.

Also a quick reminder: Please remember to include the title of the game when emailing me! Sometimes I can tell what a game is without it, but it’s so much easier if you include the title. I hate guessing!

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Screenshot: Joshua Myers (Email)) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Screenshot: Joshua Myers (Email))
Horizon Zero Dawn - Frozen Wilds (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)) Horizon Zero Dawn - Frozen Wilds (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))
Spider-Man (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)) Spider-Man (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))

I don’t think I’ve ever done a backflip in my life. That’s… something I’ve never thought about until now. Weird.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

