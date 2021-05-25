See Games Differently

Take The Time To Smell The Toxic Roses In Biomutant

Therese McPherson

Published 9 hours ago: May 25, 2021 at 10:46 pm -
Filed to:biomutant
Screenshot: THQ Nordic / Kotaku Australia

Get curious and set out for adventure Biomutant’s decent-sized map chock full of a prolific discoveries and big choices.

Biomutant is an open-world RPG where you play as an anthropomorphic mutant mammal determining the outcome of life on a post-apocalyptic earth. The game leaves it up to you to shape your experience and the overall growth of your character, pursuing side quests and changing your aura through choices and battles.

I’ve put in close to 40 hours, accomplishing numerous side missions and meeting just about every villager in town, and the game tells me I’m only 3% through the story, which shows just how much there is to do.

Check out the video above to see Biomutant in action and hear my thoughts. You can also check out our review.

