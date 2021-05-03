See Games Differently

Talk Amongst Yourselves

47
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 3 hours ago: May 4, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:talk amongst yourselves
Talk Amongst Yourselves
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Welcome to Talk Amongst Yourselves! Ask about a new mouse. Talk about a movie you’ve seen recently. Get some advice on a new PC, ask for advice on a Switch indie, or just have a rant about something recently at work. Whatever your flavour, you’ll find a friend to chat about it here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • *gasp* fresh tay.
    Time to ruin it like fresh snow.

    in actual conversation, i’m nearing the end of Tokyo Mirage sessions. I have enjoyed it so much more then i thought I ever would. Probably helps most of the characters are likable (‘cept Barry. Screw Barry)

    Reply

  • I’m thinking of getting someone else to build my computer this time round. like pick parts and they build it kind of deal. if anyone has retailer suggestion, I’m all ears lol

    Reply

        • I don’t assemble PCs any more. It’s hours of effort and potential frustration with no-one but myself to blame for failure, and the increased price you pay for getting someone else to do it is worth it to me. Time has value, and I’m keenly aware of that these days. If I never have to install another OS again, it’ll be too soon.

          Reply

          • I actually just built my rig mid last year… literally missed out on every upgrade (intel 10 series and rtx 30xx) because my 10yr old rig finally gave up (mostly the hdd and since i was replacing that i figured might as well overhaul everything) around january since i didnt wanna be without pc waiting for new processors n stuff… luckily got most of my stuff before the huuuuge shortage of parts mobo was the only one really delayed.

            I actually like building stuff (ie. Lego and Plamodels) and since its been years since I did a full build I found it fun putting the stuff together. Specially the whole picking out parts n stuff

          • Coming in a little late, but same here. New machine, gotten around when you posted, with nothing spectacular about it, but I just couldnt be arsed building it. So ordered it and got it built by a friend who used to do it as a business.

            10900/3070 build with 64Gb of RAM if you’re interested. Cost a bit over $3k, about half that on the GPU alone. She couldnt get her hands on a 3080 or I would have put that in, but the build is certainly more than enough. With space to grow as well. Only one 1Tb SSD in there, and its 2x32Gb RAM so can double it if needed.

            And whole thing was someone elses problem to get working. Runs about 13500 on 3Dmark btw, so not a world changer, but nothing to sneeze at.

    • Pretty much every single discount retailer will assemble whatever parts you pick for around $120. It’s more or less a standard option. See MSY, for example
      https://www.msy.com.au/custom-system-assembly-service

      I have bought from pretty much every discount retailer around and they’re all more or less the same; crap service but cheap prices and the staff have built more systems than most of us have seen PCs so it’s pretty hard to go wrong – either way if they stuff up and burn out your mobo it’s on them not you.

      The only limitation is that you’re restricted to only those bits offered by that particular retailer, which is inevitably going to result in some compromises.

      Reply

      • Figured as much.. I was gonna mention almost every pc parts place will usually have a prebuilt or build it for you for a fee….with the condition the parts needs to be purchased from same shop

        Reply

  • So. Kotaku Community. I have a question for you.
    What is the game you have hated the most, but finished it to completion.
    Now i dont mean, what game has the worst ending that made you go “what the fuck”.
    I mean what game, did you hate nearly every minute you played it, but decided you must finish it, rather than it finish you.
    Mine is Dark Void.

    Reply

    • Andromeda.

      It’s not genuinely that bad, but christ it was not entertaining while reviewing. Also not helped by some prime bullshit on EA’s part where all PC codes had a two week expiry date.

      Reply

    • Need for speed payback.

      EA made a need for speed game even more shit. They literally made upgrading your car into a slot machine.

      Fuck EA.

      Reply

        • Coincidentally the exact feeling i had when i was presented with the slot machine system they implemented for upgrades.

          Reply

          • I actually enjoyed the NFS series last one I had was Carbon.. as painful as it was to see it mistly recycled it came at a time when I was on my Initial D phase so the Touge races were enough to carry the game for me.

            I saw Payback and was hyped to see a new one… up until the point I saw customisation was reduced to pulling gacha.. immediately went nope

    • Valkyria Revolution on PS4. A simply terrible action version of the superb turn-based Valkyria games, charmless and awful. And I platinum-trophied it for reasons that escape me.

      Reply

    • I absolutely hated Kane and Lynch. I have no idea why I stuck with it until the end but it was awful.

      Recently I did the all the VR missions in MGS2. I loved going through it but some of it controls so badly that I should have quit.

      Reply

    • I’d have to put Megaman X6 on this…. I mean I’m used to the difficulty of Megaman games and X as a series is actually a lot easier compared to classic.

      .. but good grief this game… it was such an obviously tacked on rush job by Capcom. So many questionable stage design decisions… actual stages that punished you for going alternate routes for un clearable areas unless you have the right weapon/armor… forcing you to throw away that 10+ life stock you have…

      Reply

    • Probably Bioshock Infinite. Was bogged down by bullet sponges, obvious set ups and ridiculous enemies. It just could have been done better

      Reply

      • This is an odd one, but i never played it on anything harder than normal, so i didnt notice the bullet sponges aspect at all.

        Reply

        • I think i played it on normal too. It could have been that the story was so sparse that I kinda groaned if I saw set pieces because I knew there was going to be a battle and to me battle was tedious.

          Reply

          • I never really found combat in any of the BioShock games to be super engaging. There were lots of options and a few novelty abilities so it was fun at first but once it gets rolling there’s not much pushing you to mix things up. If the story slows or the environments stop engaging it quickly becomes a hallway full of enemy groups.

    • I didn’t think I’d have an answer for you, but then I remembered…
      Duke Nukem Forever.

      On my first playthrough I got to some underwater level and called it quits. A bad game was not going to get any better with an underwater level.
      A few years later (and a few years ago now) I punished myself for the entertainment of others and streamed the whole game. It did not get better with age. Then I bought the DLC for some reason. It was less terrible.

      In conclusion, Duke Nukem Forever is a 2/10 game, and fuck Randy Pitchford.

      Reply

    • Anthem. Found the story boring, hated the facial animation of the NPCs and the limits to flying. Forgot to cancel my preorder for the deluxe edition so I had to play it purely out of principle.

      Reply

    • Destroy All Humans: Path of the Furon. I’d enjoyed the first two games on PS2, but this one was just bad.

      From a game play perspective, it was unfinished. The weapons felt underpowered, and the difficulty curve was all over the place mission to mission. From a story perspective, it felt like they’d crossed over from the period satire of previous games to offensive racial stereotypes.

      Reply

    • I already voted for republic a few times before but it’s such a non-issue for a lot of folks and its usually just tacked on to other referendums and stuff so it never gets off the ground… and to be fair its not really such a massive change

      …that being said lets be honest even if we finally legislatively split (since thats all it is… just legislation. we’ve split off from UK in practice for quite a while now) thats not gonna stop our usual media/tabloid consumption of the royals =P

      Reply

      • The problem is that in the UK, pretty much every news outlet and public figure is socially and in some ways legally mandated to give the royals attention. While it’s not quite that bad here, we’re still being brought along for the ride.

        Reply

        • Ugh the tabloid media is ruthless in the UK. They were the media orgs that got in trouble for hacking into celebs phones just to get stories to publish. They are scum. Their “journalists” are hacks.

          Reply

  • Does anyone know if I can connect to my PS4 using Remote Play on my PC and still use a PS4 controller directly connected to my PS4? Essentially just mirror the video and audio to the app on the PC.

    Reply

    • Using remote play? No. Remote play requires you to connect the controller to the PC either via a USB cable or a wireless adapter.

      The only way you could do what you want (AFAIK) is not via remote play but by connecting the ps4 to your computer via a capture card.

      Reply

  • I started Assassin’s creed black flag over the weekend and wow, am I bad. I have already got stuck and died at least once and I’m still not through the tutorial.

    Reply

  • Did anyone else see Gabe N’s cameo in Count to Three? Turns out Valve is self aware about not making it to third games.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.