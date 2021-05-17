The Best PC And Gaming Deals From Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021

It’s once again time for another round of Click Frenzy’s huge sales. From laptops to gaming monitors, games, peripherals and headsets, there’s bound to be a nice deal going for something you either want or need.
This year’s Click Frenzy Mayhem sale doesn’t officially kick off until 7pm (AEDT) May 18, but a few retailers have already started listing deals. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back here tomorrow evening when even more discounts and bargains have gone live.
Check out some of the early bird PC and gaming deals below.
This story has been updated since it was first published.
Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 PC accessory and hardware deals
- ASUS AX6000 Dual Band 802.11ax WiFi Router – now $489 (down from $599)
- Biostar TB360-BTC PRO i7/i5/i3 LGA1151 Intel B360 DDR4 12 GPU Mining motherboard – now $449 (down from $549)
- Kogan Full-RGB Cherry MX Mechanical Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $89.99 (down from $149.99)
- Logitech G635 7.1 LightSync Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $279.95)
- Seagate 3.5″ SkyHawk AI Surveillance SATA HDD (16TB) – now $825 (down from $1,299)
- WD Elements SE USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive (2TB) – now $85 (down from $109)
Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 laptop deals
- HP Elitebook 840 14″ Laptop (i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – now $1,499 (down from $2,183)
- Lenovo Ideapad V15 15.6″ FHD Laptop (i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – now $899 (down from $929)
Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 monitor deals
- Kogan 27″ Full HD IPS FreeSync 75Hz Frameless Monitor – now $199 (down from $349.99)
- LG 27″ Full HD 1080p IPS LED Radeon FreeSync Monitor – now $199 (down from $359)
- LG 27″ QHD Nano IPS 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor – now $659 (down from $999)
- LG 35″ 21:9 QHD Curved UltraWide IPS 100Hz LED with HDR Monitor – now $699 (down from $1,099)
Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 TV deals
- Kogan 32″ LED Smart TV – now $249 (down from $399.99)
- Kogan 24″ HD LED TV – now $129 (down from $219.99)
- Kogan 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – now $669 (down from $999)
This post is being updated live as more Click Frenzy Mayhem deals become available, so check back later for more offers.