The Last Of Us Game Actor Will Be In The TV Series

Well, this is neat! While the upcoming The Last Of Us TV series has been busy recasting everyone’s favourite murderers, replacing the iconic faces and voices we grew to love (?) over two grisly experiences, one actor from the game will be playing the same character in the show: Merle Dandridge, who played/plays Marlene.

As The Hollywood Reporter…report, Dandridge will be reprising her role as Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies resistance movement, in HBO’s big-money adaptation of Naughty Dog’s zombie survival series.

Merle Dandridge (Photo: Paras Griffin, Getty Images)

She joins Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Gabriel Luna (Tommy) on the show, which is being written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann.

Nice to see a familiar face. Welcome Back, @MerleDandridge . Can not wait for your reprisal of Marlene. ????@HBO https://t.co/LZ0thAiVOr — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 27, 2021

