The Nintendo Download: Lo-Fi Skateboarding And Pretty Girls Poker

It’s Nintendo Download day, the day when we get a look at the *checks list* 30 new games coming to the Switch eShop over the coming week. This week’s activities include chilling on a skateboard and playing poker with those boom anime babes that make you think the wrong thing.
My personal highlight of this week’s Nintendo Download is, perhaps unsuprisingly, Skate City, the console release of the formerly Apple Arcade exlusive skateboarding game from the creators of Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure. It’s low-pressure boarding through stylised courses inspired by real-world skate locations while low-fi beats play in the background. It’s smooth and sweet and I love to play it.
Also this week, Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition. It’s about playing poker with anime girls dressed in fantasy-inspired outfits. This is a thing you can play on the Nintendo Switch.
Click through the links below for more fun and surprises from this week’s Nintendo Download.
- 2in1 – Application Driver and Serial Killer / Sniper
- Beach Bounce Remastered
- Blink: Rogues – Available May 7
- BORIS THE ROCKET
- C14 Dating – Available May 7
- Classic Checkers
- CyberHive
- Dull Grey
- Fire: Ungh’s Quest – Available May 12
- Flowing Lights – Available May 7
- Infernal Radiation
- Infestor – Available May 7
- Jigsaw Tetra
- Mafia Slots
- My little fast food booth
- Ninja Epic Adventure – Available May 7
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
- Olympic Basketball – Available May 8
- Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition
- Raiden IV x MIKADO remix
- Retro Machina – Available May 12
- Save me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition
- Sector 781 – Available May 7
- Skate City
- Spirits of Xanadu
- Super Disc Soccer – Available May 7
- Sweets Swap – Available May 7
- Techno Tanks
- Total Arcade Racing
- Travel Mosaics 9: Mysterious Prague
Log in to comment on this story!Log in