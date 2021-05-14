The PS2, GameCube, And Game Boy Advance Are All Officially Retro Now, It Seems

Maybe you already thought they were! To be honest, I’m not sure if I did, but that doesn’t really matter. Retro game master Shinya Arino thinks so!

The official Twitter account for the wonderful, OG let’s-play show Game Centre CX tweeted out today that since the aforementioned consoles have passed the twenty-year mark, Arino will be playing them (and their games) this season.

If you are not familiar with Game Centre CX, you can read (here and here) a profile I did on Arino in 2007 for Wired Magazine. (Full disclosure: Back in 2011, Kotaku broadcasted an English language version of Game Centre CX which was localised as Retro Game Master.)

Twenty years, huh? Can you believe it? No, and yes, I’d say. As I mentioned on Twitter, my mind will really be blown when Wii Sports starts appearing on the show.