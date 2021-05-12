See Games Differently

The Wait Is Over: Calculator Debuts For Nintendo Switch

Published 1 hour ago: May 13, 2021 at 4:00 am -
At long last, you can do maths on your Nintendo Switch. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Today, after weathering a presumably blistering fan campaign (Project Nerdfall?), Nintendo added a Calculator app to the Nintendo eShop. For 10 whole-arse American dollars you can purchase what comes in every other phone, tablet, and computer for free.

I’m trying to imagine who this Calculator is for. In the app’s description it says, “Calculator has an appealing modern and practical design, sure to be popular with all students and engineers.” I don’t know about y’all, but it’s definitely my first instinct to reach for my Switch when I need to SOHCAHTOA some shit.

I just can’t think of a situation in which having a calculator in my Switch would be useful enough to pay 10 dollars for it. I don’t need a calculator in my Switch the same way I don’t need my PS5 to have a web browser. I know it is technically capable of being one, but there are other devices better suited to that task. A Nintendo Switch is better suited to being a Bayonetta 3 machine than a homework helper.

Perhaps there’s a secret cabal of calculator enthusiasts who’ve been waiting with bated breath for this development. In which case I say congrats, all your dreams have finally come true. Go calculate some angles or something.

Sorry Neftlix-on-Switch cabal, y’all are gonna have to wait a little while longer.

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer and Hornt Correspondent - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black - Diversity Gelatinous Cube

