See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Another Week, Another Warhammer Game

Zack Zwiezen

Published 38 mins ago: May 31, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:dreamworks
gamescomin video gamesin video gamingrpgskinwalkertechnology internetvideo gamingvideo gaming in germany
The Week In Games: Another Week, Another Warhammer Game
Image: Focus Home Interactive

As documented before on this site, there are a lot of Warhammer games. Maybe too many? Probably. And here comes another one. 

I’m a bit excited for Necromunda: Hired Gun. It looks like a cross between the modern Doom games and some open-world-ish RPG thing. I’ll play that. I don’t know much about Warhammer, beyond yelling SPACE MARINE in an overly British accent. But, I like the shooty-shooty games and this looks like a fun one.

Besides Necromunda, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 31

  • Farmer’s Fairy Tale | PC
  • Cow Catcher | Switch

Tuesday, June 1

  • Dreamworks Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Wreckfest | PS5
  • Operation: Tango | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Expansion | PC, Mac
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown | PS4
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Ghost ‘n Goblins | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Stonefly | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt | Xbox One
  • Going Medieval | PC
  • Justin Danger | PC

Wednesday, June 2

  • Hokko Life | PC
  • Sludge Life | Switch
  • Everyday Today’s Menu For The Emiya Family | Switch
  • Bunny Factory | Xbox One, PC
  • Dungeon Escape | Switch
  • Find 10 Differences | Switch
  • Grand Slam Tennis | Switch

Thursday, June 3

  • Astalon: Tears of the Earth | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Last Spell | PC
  • Wing of Darkness | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Tour de France 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Sunblaze | Switch
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Chaos Wastes | Xbox One
  • Wing of Darkness | PC
  • Until We Die | PC
  • Slipways | PC, Mac
  • Power of Ten | PC, Mac
  • Critters for Sale | PC
  • Chroma Quaternion | Switch
  • Infinite Tanks WWII | Switch
  • Mystic Pillars: A Story-Based Puzzle Game | Switch
  • Wicce | Switch
  • Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse | Switch
  • Motif | Switch
  • Dungeons of Clay | Switch
  • FreeCell Solitaire Collection | Switch
  • Basketball Club Story | Switch
  • Reversi Let’s Go | Switch
  • Winds of Change | Switch

Friday, June 4

  • Alphadia Genesis 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Off and On Again | Xbox One
  • The Persistence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Griftlands | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power | Switch
  • The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Astro Aqua Kitty | Xbox One
  • Garbage | PC, Mac
  • Skinwalker Hunt | PC
  • Nature Matters | Switch
  • Basketball Pinball | Switch
  • Tiny Lands | Switch
  • Arcade Arts Academy | Switch
  • Sweet Bakery Tycoon | Switch
  • Doughnuts’n’Justice | Switch
  • Skellboy Refractured | Switch

Saturday, June 5

  • Mighty Goose | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Pyre on Fire: Ten Pages | Switch

  • CAESAR EMPIRE WAR | Switch

  • Retrograde Arena | Switch

  • Zombie Raid | Switch

.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.