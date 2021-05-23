The Week In Games: Biomutant Is Almost Here

See Games Differently

Image: THQ Nordic

Open-world RPG Biomutant is out this week on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Biomutant was first revealed back in 2017. A lot has happened since then, but finally, after some radio silence had folks worried about its fate, Biomutant is almost here. For those looking to play Saint’s Row: The Third again, it’s out on PS5 and Xbox Series X later this week too. (I’m one of those people.)

Besides Biomutant and Saint’s Row, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 24

  • Eat Your Letters | Switch

Tuesday, May 25

  • King of Seas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Saint’s Row: The Third Remastered | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Erica | PC
  • Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife | PC
  • Biomutant | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Maneater | Switch, PC (Steam release)
  • Very Very Valet | Switch
  • Strangeland | PC

Wednesday, May 26

  • Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards | Switch, PC
  • REKT! High Octane Stunts | Xbox One
  • Maid of Sker | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Mutazione | Xbox One, Switch
  • Pecaminosa | PC
  • Skittles | Switch
  • Castle Flipper | PC

Thursday, May 27

  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Crying Suns | Switch
  • Earth Defence Force: World Brothers | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Super Bomberman R Online | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister | PC
  • Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Eight Dragons | Switch
  • Connect Colour Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game | Switch
  • Horse Club Adventures | Switch
  • Weaving Tides | Switch
  • Earth Defence Force: World Brothers | Switch
  • Sumire | Switch
  • Crying Suns | Switch
  • 32 Secs | Switch
  • Mini Car Racing | Switch
  • Kontrakt | Switch
  • Spy Alarm | Switch
  • Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room | Switch
  • O — -O | Switch
  • Fishing Fighters | Switch
  • The Longest Road On Earth | PC

Friday, May 28

  • Port Royale 4 | Switch
  • Eagle Island | Xbox One
  • Song of Horror | PS4, Xbox One
  • Eight Dragons | Xbox One
  • Trenga Unlimited | Xbox One, PC
  • Crossbow Crusade | Xbox One, Switch
  • Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale | Xbox One
  • Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World | PS4, Switch
  • 7 Years From Now | Switch, PC
  • Beautiful Desolation | PS4, Switch
  • Super Arcade Soccer 2021 | Xbox One
  • SRX: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • World’s End Club | Switch
  • Colour Dots Connect | Switch
  • Regina & Mac World | Switch
  • A Little Lily Princess | Switch
  • LOVE- A Puzzle Box Filled With Stories | Switch
  • Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset | Switch
  • Route Me Mail and Delivery Co | Switch

Saturday, May 29

  • Off And On Again | Switch
  • Stray Cats Doors2 | Switch
  • Strike Daz Cans | Switch

