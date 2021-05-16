See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Days Gone Rides Onto The PC

Zack Zwiezen

Published 59 mins ago: May 17, 2021 at 6:30 am -
Screenshot: Sony / Bend Studio

Watch out! Not-zombies are running from off the PS4 to attack some local bikers in Days Gone, which releases on PC later this week.

I imagine most of you are still neck-deep in Mass Effect and Resident Evil, which is fine. This week is fairly quiet. Nothing too big. I know some folks are pumped about the Days Gone port. I’m excited, but not because I want to play it again. I’m hoping folks create some weird or silly mods for it.

Besides Days Gone other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Tuesday, May 18

  • SnowRunner | Switch

  • Arcaea | Switch

  • Jetboard Joust | Switch

  • Essays on Empathy | PC

  • Days Gone | PC

  • void tRrLM(); // Void Terrairum++ | PS5

  • Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Siege Survival: Gloria Victis | PC

Wednesday, May 19

  • Outbreak: Endless Nightmares | Switch
  • 0Degrees | Switch
  • Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Aerial Knight’s Never Yield | Switch
  • Dark Nights with Poe and Munro | PC, Mac
  • Crossroads Inn | Xbox One

Thursday, May 20

  • Just Die Already | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Wild at Heart | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Grindstone | PC
  • Skura Succubus 2 | Switch
  • Rise of the Slime | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sure Footing | Xbox One
  • Alchemist Adventure | Switch
  • Colour Your World | Switch
  • Backworlds | Switch
  • CLANNAD Side Stories | Switch
  • Wood Block Escape Puzzles | Switch
  • Invirium | Switch
  • Tiger Trio’s Tasty Travels | Switch
  • Rising Hell | Switch
  • Layers of Fear 2 | Switch
  • Let Ir Roll Slide Puzzle | Switch
  • The Longest Road On Earth | PC
  • Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl | PS4, Xbox One
  • Manifold Garden | PS5
  • Frozenheim | PC
  • Lacuna | PC
  • Of Bird and Cage | PC

Friday, May 21

  • Miitopia | Switch

  • Cosmic Top Secret | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Guards | Switch

  • Wanna Survive | Switch

  • Gutwhale | Switch

  • Knockout City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Driving World: Aspen | Switch

  • Guards | Xbox One

  • Rust | PS4, Xbox One

Saturday, May 22

  • RoboPhobik | Switch

