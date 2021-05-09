The Week In Games: Mass Effect Is Back

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

I’m still playing Resident Evil Village, so I won’t be playing Mass Effect’s big remastered collection anytime soon. But I expect many people are going to be reminded that a lot of Mass Effect 1 is uh.. clunky. That game had the grenade button mapped to the back button on Xbox 360. It was a different era.

Besides Resident Evil Village other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 10

Hood: Outlaws & Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

BattleBeasts | PC

Tuesday, May 11

Base One | PC, Mac

The Hand of Merlin | PC

Wednesday, May 12

Rift Racoon | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Retro Machina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Jin Conception | Switch, PC

Fire: Ungh’s Quest | Switch

Huntdown | PC, Mac

Thursday, May 13

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse | Switch

Space Commander: War and Trade | Switch

Lost Ruins | PC

Exodemon | Switch

Sunblaze | Switch, PC, Mac

Death Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 3 Postlude Days | PC

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon | PC

Connection reHaunted | Switch

KASIORI | Switch

Rise Eterna | Switch

Taxi Driver Simulation | Switch

Solitaire Card Games | Switch

Super Shape Shooter | Switch

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator | PC, Mac

Before We Leave | PC

Friday, May 14

Mass Effect Legendary Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Karma. Incarnation 1 | Xbox One

Exodemon | Xbox One

Rabisco+ | Switch

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind | Switch

#Wish Travel, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch

Instant Sports Tennis | Switch

#1 Anagrams | Switch

Bounce Mania | Switch

Famicom Detective Club: The Missin Heir | Switch

Subnautica | Switch

Saturday, May 15

Turbo Skiddy Racing | Switch

Project: Knight | Switch

Sunday, May 16