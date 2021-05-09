See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Mass Effect Is Back

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: May 10, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:creative works
gamescomin video gamessubnauticatechnology internetvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
The Week In Games: Mass Effect Is Back
Image: EA / Bioware
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

I’m still playing Resident Evil Village, so I won’t be playing Mass Effect’s big remastered collection anytime soon. But I expect many people are going to be reminded that a lot of Mass Effect 1 is uh.. clunky. That game had the grenade button mapped to the back button on Xbox 360. It was a different era.

Besides Resident Evil Village other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 10

  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • BattleBeasts | PC

Tuesday, May 11

  • Base One | PC, Mac

  • The Hand of Merlin | PC

Wednesday, May 12

  • Rift Racoon | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Retro Machina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Jin Conception | Switch, PC
  • Fire: Ungh’s Quest | Switch
  • Huntdown | PC, Mac

Thursday, May 13

  • RWBY: Grimm Eclipse | Switch

  • Space Commander: War and Trade | Switch

  • Lost Ruins | PC

  • Exodemon | Switch

  • Sunblaze | Switch, PC, Mac

  • Death Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 3 Postlude Days | PC

  • GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon | PC

  • Connection reHaunted | Switch

  • KASIORI | Switch

  • Rise Eterna | Switch

  • Taxi Driver Simulation | Switch

  • Solitaire Card Games | Switch

  • Super Shape Shooter | Switch

  • Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator | PC, Mac

  • Before We Leave | PC

Friday, May 14

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC

  • Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Karma. Incarnation 1 | Xbox One

  • Exodemon | Xbox One

  • Rabisco+ | Switch

  • Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind | Switch

  • #Wish Travel, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch

  • Instant Sports Tennis | Switch

  • #1 Anagrams | Switch

  • Bounce Mania | Switch

  • Famicom Detective Club: The Missin Heir | Switch

  • Subnautica | Switch

Saturday, May 15

  • Turbo Skiddy Racing | Switch

  • Project: Knight | Switch

Sunday, May 16

  • Rabbit Run | PC

  • Brainteaser | PC

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.