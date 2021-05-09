The Week In Games: Mass Effect Is Back

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
I’m still playing Resident Evil Village, so I won’t be playing Mass Effect’s big remastered collection anytime soon. But I expect many people are going to be reminded that a lot of Mass Effect 1 is uh.. clunky. That game had the grenade button mapped to the back button on Xbox 360. It was a different era.
Besides Resident Evil Village other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, May 10
-
Hood: Outlaws & Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
BattleBeasts | PC
Tuesday, May 11
-
Base One | PC, Mac
-
The Hand of Merlin | PC
Wednesday, May 12
- Rift Racoon | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Retro Machina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Jin Conception | Switch, PC
- Fire: Ungh’s Quest | Switch
- Huntdown | PC, Mac
Thursday, May 13
-
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse | Switch
-
Space Commander: War and Trade | Switch
-
Lost Ruins | PC
-
Exodemon | Switch
-
Sunblaze | Switch, PC, Mac
-
Death Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 3 Postlude Days | PC
-
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon | PC
-
Connection reHaunted | Switch
-
KASIORI | Switch
-
Rise Eterna | Switch
-
Taxi Driver Simulation | Switch
-
Solitaire Card Games | Switch
-
Super Shape Shooter | Switch
-
Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator | PC, Mac
-
Before We Leave | PC
Friday, May 14
-
Mass Effect Legendary Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
-
Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Karma. Incarnation 1 | Xbox One
-
Exodemon | Xbox One
-
Rabisco+ | Switch
-
Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind | Switch
-
#Wish Travel, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
-
Instant Sports Tennis | Switch
-
#1 Anagrams | Switch
-
Bounce Mania | Switch
-
Famicom Detective Club: The Missin Heir | Switch
-
Subnautica | Switch
Saturday, May 15
-
Turbo Skiddy Racing | Switch
-
Project: Knight | Switch
Sunday, May 16
-
Rabbit Run | PC
-
Brainteaser | PC
Log in to comment on this story!Log in