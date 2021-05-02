The Week In Games: Resident Evil Village Is Almost Here

This week get ready to creep around scary, dilapidated houses searching for green herb and bullets, because Resident Evil Village is out on May 7 for basically every platform.
I skipped the demos for Resident Evil Village. I’m going in mostly blind and I’m excited. I’m ready to sink away for a week into a Resident Evil game. That sounds wonderful. May 7 can’t get here soon enough! There are also other games coming out, I guess…
Besides Resident Evil Village other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Tuesday, May 3
-
Sprits of Xanadu | Switch
Wednesday, May 4
-
The Colonists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
Dragon Quest Builders 2 | Xbox One
Thursday, May 5
-
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | PS4
-
Dull Grey | Xbox One
-
Almighty: Kill Your Gods | PC
-
Distant Kingdoms | PC
-
Infernal Radiation | Switch
-
Boris The Rocket | Switch
-
Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition | Switch
-
2in1 – Application Driver and Serial Killer/Sniper | Switch
Friday, May 6
-
Raiden IV x Mikado | Switch
-
Skate City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Switch
-
Farm Manager 2021 | PC
-
CyberHive | Switch
-
Beach Bounce Remastered | Switch
-
Techno Tanks | Switch
-
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition | Switch
-
My Little Fast Food Booth | Switch
Saturday, May 7
-
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Xbox One, PC
-
Chroma Quaternion | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
Resident Evil Village | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
-
Flowing Lights | Xbox One
-
Papetura | PC, Mac
-
The Invisible Hand | PC
-
Patch Quest | PC
-
Total Arcade Racing | Switch
-
Blink: Rogues
-
C14 Dating | Switch
-
Ninja Epic Adventure | Switch
-
Super Disc Soccer | Switch
-
Sweets Swap | Switch
Sunday, May 8
-
Olympic Basketball | Switch
