See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Resident Evil Village Is Almost Here

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: May 3, 2021 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:e3
gamescomin video gamingnintendo switchresident evil 5takotechnology internetvideo game consolesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gamingvideo gaming in germanywindows games
The Week In Games: Resident Evil Village Is Almost Here
Image: Capcom
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

This week get ready to creep around scary, dilapidated houses searching for green herb and bullets, because Resident Evil Village is out on May 7 for basically every platform.

I skipped the demos for Resident Evil Village. I’m going in mostly blind and I’m excited. I’m ready to sink away for a week into a Resident Evil game. That sounds wonderful. May 7 can’t get here soon enough! There are also other games coming out, I guess…

Besides Resident Evil Village other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Tuesday, May 3

  • Sprits of Xanadu | Switch

Wednesday, May 4

  • The Colonists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 | Xbox One

Thursday, May 5

  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | PS4

  • Dull Grey | Xbox One

  • Almighty: Kill Your Gods | PC

  • Distant Kingdoms | PC

  • Infernal Radiation | Switch

  • Boris The Rocket | Switch

  • Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition | Switch

  • 2in1 – Application Driver and Serial Killer/Sniper | Switch

Friday, May 6

  • Raiden IV x Mikado | Switch

  • Skate City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Switch

  • Farm Manager 2021 | PC

  • CyberHive | Switch

  • Beach Bounce Remastered | Switch

  • Techno Tanks | Switch

  • Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition | Switch

  • My Little Fast Food Booth | Switch

Saturday, May 7

  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Xbox One, PC

  • Chroma Quaternion | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • Resident Evil Village | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia

  • Flowing Lights | Xbox One

  • Papetura | PC, Mac

  • The Invisible Hand | PC

  • Patch Quest | PC

  • Total Arcade Racing | Switch

  • Blink: Rogues

  • C14 Dating | Switch

  • Ninja Epic Adventure | Switch

  • Super Disc Soccer | Switch

  • Sweets Swap | Switch

Sunday, May 8

  • Olympic Basketball | Switch

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.