These Are Your 2021 World Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees

After sifting through a field of finalists including classics like Guitar Hero, Pole Position, Portal, and…FarmVille, the Strong National Museum of Play has announced the 2021 inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Let’s hear it for StarCraft, Animal Crossing, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Each year the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, receives thousands of submissions for entry into its World Video Game Hall of Fame. Out of those initial submissions, three games voted by the public are placed on one ballot, while the rest are chosen by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee, which is made up of journalists and scholars familiar with the industry. This year’s 12 finalists included that cool little handheld football game from Mattel, Midway’s Tron — the first movie-licensed arcade game — , and plain vanilla Call of Duty.

Get a box, FarmVille. (Photo: The Strong, Rochester, New York)

Now final voting is complete, and four iconic games are left standing. Microsoft Flight Simulator, edutainment pioneer Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?, StarCraft, and Animal Crossing are 2021’s additions to the World Video Game Hall of Fame. These four classics join the ranks of former inductees including Bejeweled, The Oregon Trail, Mortal Kombat, and Pong.

Sorry, FarmVille. There’s always next year.

