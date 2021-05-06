See Games Differently

These Are Your 2021 World Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: May 7, 2021 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:adventure games
bejeweledcarmencarmen sandiegodos gamesmattelmicrosoftpc gamessingle player video gamessportsthe oregon trailvideo gamesvideo gamingwhere in the world is carmen sandiegowindows gamesworld video game hall of fame
These Are Your 2021 World Video Game Hall of Fame Inductees
Good picks. (Photo: The Strong, Rochester, New York)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

After sifting through a field of finalists including classics like Guitar Hero, Pole Position, Portal, and…FarmVille, the Strong National Museum of Play has announced the 2021 inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Let’s hear it for StarCraft, Animal Crossing, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Each year the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, receives thousands of submissions for entry into its World Video Game Hall of Fame. Out of those initial submissions, three games voted by the public are placed on one ballot, while the rest are chosen by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee, which is made up of journalists and scholars familiar with the industry. This year’s 12 finalists included that cool little handheld football game from Mattel, Midway’s Tron — the first movie-licensed arcade game — , and plain vanilla Call of Duty.

Get a box, FarmVille. (Photo: The Strong, Rochester, New York) Get a box, FarmVille. (Photo: The Strong, Rochester, New York)

Now final voting is complete, and four iconic games are left standing. Microsoft Flight Simulator, edutainment pioneer Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?, StarCraft, and Animal Crossing are 2021’s additions to the World Video Game Hall of Fame. These four classics join the ranks of former inductees including Bejeweled, The Oregon Trail, Mortal Kombat, and Pong.

Sorry, FarmVille. There’s always next year.

.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.