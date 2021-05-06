‘This Is A Huge Deal’: The Industry Reacts To Australia’s New Tax Break For Video Games

After years of fighting, lobbying and presenting international figures on the size and scale of the Australian video game industry, the Federal Government has finally followed in the steps of the states to provide significant tax breaks for local video game production. Along with the relief, many studios noted the announcement would enable them to hire more staff, invest more in development while competing on the global stage.

The battle for federal video game funding has intensified in recent years, as more and more advocates pointed out the vast potential of the video game industry in Australia and abroad. The COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted the social value of video games, and state governments have continued to enjoy huge success helping fund the development of games like Untitled Goose Game, Moving Out, Void Bastards, Flight Control, The Gardens Between, Necrobarista, and more.

Understandably, local developers and publishers were ecstatic. Simon Boxer, the Aussie developer behind Ring of Pain, noted on Twitter that the move would make a huge difference to the amount of money local developers actually made, whether they were working with publishers or not. Another developer also noted that the federal tax rebate was cumulative, so any developers benefiting from existing tax rebates (like those offered in South Australia) will enjoy the government’s tax rebate as a bonus.

“This might literally mean the difference between me definitely having to move overseas for a job, and now potentially being able to stay here in Australia to work,” an Australian game dev student Scott Boyd posted. “Huge news for people like me who were essentially being forced to leave for work because this offset didn’t exist/it was too expensive to run a studio in Australia compared to the rest of the world.”

How much money do devs actually get per $ for a game sale? If published with 50:50 split

($1 – 0.3 (platform fee)) * 0.5 (your split) = 0.35 * 0.7 (minus 30% tax) = $0.245 per dollar If pub split is 70:30

($1 – 0.3) * 0.7 = 0.49 * 0.7 = $0.343 Self-pub

($1 – 0.3) * 0.7 = $0.49 — Simon Boxer ⭕️ Ring of Pain (@sboxle) January 25, 2021

I reached out to a string of developers and local representatives to get their reaction to the news, with many replying that it had been a long, long time coming.

Update 12:20 pm: More comments from industry representatives, including the New Zealand Game Developers Association, have been added.

Steve Wang, general manager of Wargaming Sydney

This is great news and timely, for the Australian industry. Australia has shown that it has the creative and technical talent that matches the best in the world, through the success of the games that have been made locally. But what has been lacking is the support to be able to fast track that growth – to create a strong eco-system of game development that can build on itself as we have seen in many other countries, such as Canada, who per capita have a much larger share of the global market than Australia does. This is the adrenaline boost that we need to catalyse rapid industry growth. Wargaming is a great example of a global developer with studios in many countries. Making Australia a competitively attractive place to build games will both attract international talent and provide the fuel for rapid growth of local talent.

Philip Mayes, CEO and founder of Mighty Kingdom

The announcement today comes on the back of a huge amount of work by countless people within the industry, and I want to acknowledge that effort and give a huge thank you to everyone who has made this happen. Mighty Kingdom recently listed on the ASX, and as a result we were already planning for significant growth. The new digital games tax offset means we can push the accelerator harder, widening our pipeline of content, and really expand the scope and scale of our products. When compounded with the existing South Australian Video Game Development Rebate, it makes South Australia the most attractive place to make video games in Australia. The announcement today straps a rocket to an industry that was already seeing significant growth. Personally, I am excited at the opportunities this will bring to everyone within our industry. The possibility of having a full career within the games industry, from startup to AAA, has just increased significantly.

Jason Imms, board member of Tas Game Makers

Tas Game Makers celebrates alongside other Australian games communities at today’s announcement of a 30% tax offset for video games. It has been a long road, we’re deeply thankful for the hard work and lobbying performed to get us here, and looking forward to learning more about the eligibility of established and emerging game makers.

Tim Watts, Labor Shadow Assistant Minister for Communications, Cyber Security

This is a welcome backflip from the Morrison Government after seven years of neglecting the industry, but as always the devil will be in the details. Labor has been advocating for some time that the Australian video game industry could be a billion dollar industry and a serious source of job creation in our post-pandemic recovery with the right support.

Simon Boxer, creator of Ring of Pain

Currently if an indie studio partners with a publisher they’ll generally see about 25c to 34c per $1 the game makes, after everyone along the chain has taken a cut. A huge slice of income is lost to platforms, publishers and tax. If we had a 30% rebate after shipping Ring of Pain it could’ve afforded an extra 6+ months of development time for our team. When looking to pursue a new project that’d be huge for us! A real bridge towards growing the studio and making a more ambitious project. When looking to pursue a new project that would have been huge for us! A real bridge towards growing the studio and making a more ambitious project. That small amount of time can easily be the difference between an established project succeeding or failing to meet the quality bar needed to survive in the market, or for an early stage project to secure additional funding.

Tin Man Games, creators of The Warlock of Firetop Mountain, Fighting Fantasy Classics, Miss Fisher and the Deathly Maze

This is huge for the Australian games industry. Lots of small to medium [developers] have been punching well above their weight for years with little financial support. This will not only help them punch way higher, but will also make overseas investors/publishers/developers take more notice.

Liam Esler, managing director of Summerfall Studios, creators of Chorus

A 30% tax offset has been something the Australian videogame development industry has been working towards for a long time, and it is great to see the government recognising the value that we can bring to the Australian economy. Summerfall is proud to be a member of IGEA, who consistently work to lobby government and deserve enormous credit for helping make this happen. This offset paves the way for future Federal support to help build and grow the Australian games industry, and for studios like Summerfall, has significant implications for funding opportunities. In concert with the work being done by State screen agencies to support us, a 30% tax offset makes Australia a far more attractive option for starting and running a game development studio. I’m thrilled to see the Federal Government recognising what games can bring to the table, and working to ensure we sit on equal footing with other screen industries. A healthy screen funding ecosystem that is fully inclusive of the games industry puts us all in the best possible position for success.

Nick Pearce, creator of The Forgotten City

We’re delighted that the Government has listened to the Games Industry. As a small start-up studio, this offset should allow us to quickly level up, hiring substantial additional team members, developing better-quality games in less time, and being a serious contender on the world stage. Assuming the details come together, this could be the power-up our industry has been waiting for.

Ross Symons, CEO of Big Ant Studios, developer of the AO Tennis series, Don Bradman Cricket and Cricket 19

Having been a part of Australia’s games industry for the past forty-plus years, I can safely say that this is the single most important and significant thing to happen to the local industry, ever. This is exactly what we’ve been calling on the government to provide, to give game developers the same opportunity that other art forms, such as film, have long enjoyed in this country. This investment by the Australian Government will result in an incredible increase in jobs and give developers an even greater opportunity to innovate and compete in this lucrative global industry. Big Ant Studios is currently hiring, and with this announcement, we will scale that further.

Vee Pendergrast, Operations Manager of CODE, New Zealand Centre of Digital Excellence

My opinion is this is good news and should be well-received although we need to see the detail to check how it will interact with individual studios and businesses. It will ultimately de-risk production and create jobs. However — I am always cautious until I see the detail.

