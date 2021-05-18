This Mai Shiranui Statue Is Only $US1,000 ($1,287)

No Mai, no buy, right? The iconic King of Fighters character is getting a 1/4-scale, 0.52 m-tall statue from PJ Studio.
The statue is made from polystone and epoxy resin with glass eyes and simulated skin pain.
Image: PJ Studio.
As Wario64 points out, it’s priced at $US1,049.99 ($1,351) with preorders underway. The statue will be delivered later this fall.
Image: PJ Studio.
Over the years, there has been pile after pile of Mai goods, but surely, this has to be one of the most expensive, no?
