This Mai Shiranui Statue Is Only $US1,000 ($1,287)

No Mai, no buy, right? The iconic King of Fighters character is getting a 1/4-scale, 0.52 m-tall statue from PJ Studio.

The statue is made from polystone and epoxy resin with glass eyes and simulated skin pain.

Image: PJ Studio.

As Wario64 points out, it’s priced at $US1,049.99 ($1,351) with preorders underway. The statue will be delivered later this fall.

Image: PJ Studio.

Over the years, there has been pile after pile of Mai goods, but surely, this has to be one of the most expensive, no?