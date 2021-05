Time For A Little Golf Journey, Just Some Chill Golf, No Stress

Actual golf can be super stressful, but video game golf? It’s often (with exceptions) very zen, which is why I’m interested in A Little Golf Journey, a game coming to the Switch and PC later this Summer.

It’s just you, a ball, the hole, some trees and some some relaxing piano. No commentary, no sponsors, just the basics. Oh, and some…deep space? And some other weird shit? OK so mostly trees and relaxing piano.