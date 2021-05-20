See Games Differently

Timesplitters Is Coming Back

Luke Plunkett

Published May 20, 2021
Classic shooter series Timesplitters, which hasn’t seen a new release since 2005, will be coming back after publisher Deep Silver announced the creation of a new (well, kinda new) development studio dedicated to working on the series.

It’s not an entirely new studio, though. Deep Silver is “reforming” original developers Free Radical Design, who shut down in 2014, and will have series veterans Steve Ellis and David Doak in charge.

This is very cool! Timesplitters’ wacky, time-travelling focus made it a pretty unique game among other more drab, realistic shooters of its era, and the series has been sadly missed by fans for well over a decade, especially after the on-again-off-again saga of Timesplitters 4.

Whatever this new Timesplitters game ends up being or even looking like though, we’re years away from getting to play it, since as the statement above says — ”development on a new game has not yet started” — this is merely an announcement of the studio’s formation and overall goal, not a traditional “here’s a teaser trailer and some brief details” game reveal.

