Tokyo Is Getting An Esports Gym

This month, an establishment calling itself “Esports Gym” will open in Tokyo. It claims to be the first in the country.

According to the official release (via Sankaku Complex NSFW), the Tokyo Metro is one of the founders of the establishment, which also claims to differ from other gaming establishments.

Here, members pay a monthly fee (just like at a traditional gym!) and can even take lessons from esports pros. The hope, I guess, is that the Esports Gym can train a new generation of players.

Image: PR Times

The place doesn’t look that big and only has about 12 computers. Interestingly, Tokyo Metro is one of the founders of the Esports Gym, along with esports start-up Gecipe, which also teaches esports English.

This isn’t the only business of late hoping to cash in on esports. As Kotaku previously reported, Konami launched an esports school last year.