True Horror Is A Baby Chris Redfield Mod

The scariest thing about Resident Evil Village isn’t the monsters, or the vampires, of the locals. It’s tucking wee baby Chris Redfield into bed.

This mod–which drops Redfield’s head onto Rose’s tiny body, facial animations and all–was made by JTegh, and you can check it out here, along with some others she has made as well, like a Frank West selfie mode.

