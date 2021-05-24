Twitch Adds Over 350 New Tags Like ‘Black’, ‘Transgender’ And ‘Disabled’

Starting this week, streamers on Twitch are going to have over 350 new tags they can use to help classify their streams, related to “gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health, and more”.

Twitch announced the expansion of its tag system late last week, saying they “are completely optional” and “simply give creators more choices”. Some of those choices, which will allow users to better focus and promote the stuff they’re into, include “transgender, Black, disabled, veteran, and Vtuber”.

With over 350 new tags there are a lot more than those examples, obviously, and Twitch says it worked with “third-party organisations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and other experts focused on the progress of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, LGBTQIA+, disabled, and marginalised communities.”

They also received feedback from the wider Twitch community itself, where users have been calling for more specific tags like this ever since the tag system launched back in 2018.

“We know implementing the request for tags is taking far longer than it should, and we sincerely thank you for your persistence, feedback, and patience”, Twitch says. “Now and always, it helps us make a better Twitch for everyone.”

