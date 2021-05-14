What Are You Playing This Weekend?

This weekend is for playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition. That’s it. Nothing else may be done or played this weekend. There will be no celebratory vaccine brunches or prolonged afternoon naps. Just an endless parade of dead-eyed Shepards approving messages.

I know there are many people out there who don’t care about Mass Effect, along with those who care but don’t feel the urgent need to play the new versions. People who’d rather play more lighthearted games like New Pokémon Snap or Calculator. Hell, I was thinking I might see if I can play past the first hour of Resident Evillage without peeing myself. But no. All is Mass Effect now.

What are you playing Mass Effect on this weekend?

.