What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 7 mins ago: May 21, 2021 at 5:02 pm
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Riot Games

It’s good to kick back and chill when the weekend arrives, and with all the fun League of Legends action that’s been going on, it’s been a good time to hang out on the Summoner’s Rift.

The Mid-Season Invitational resumes over the weekend, although sadly the Australian representatives won’t be featuring in any of the matches. Still, it’s been an entertaining tournament at a decent time for Australians. Matches have usually begun around 10:00 PM or later, making it a good stream to tune into before finishing up for the night.

Outside of that, most of the weekend is largely recuperating and taking care of things. There’s also Eurovision over Saturday night/Sunday morning, too.

Beyond that, Miitopia launched today and a couple of review embargoes are lifting next week. So lots to work through.

What are you playing this weekend?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

