What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Given we’ve just had a decent look at how Horizon: Forbidden West is shaping up, it’s become a perfect weekend to grab a blanket, rug up and finish off some Horizon: Zero Dawn playthroughs.

My partner was mentioning only just recently how they wanted to finish off Horizon: Zero Dawn, which comes at a handy time. I had a playthrough on PC that I never finished because I got stuck in a weird battle, and I can’t really remember why I ended up walking away from it instead of just grinding through. Nevertheless, it’s not a bad time to get reacquainted with Aloy’s world. Horizon is still one of the tightest open world adventures ever made, with a solid story to boot.

Beyond that, another game on my list this weekend is the spiritual successor to Hexen, GRAVEN. I’ve always had a soft spot for HEXEN, a ’90s FPS that was criminally underappreciated for its time, perhaps even overshadowed. And when we’re in an age now where Metroidvanias are so common and people actively seek out the hub-and-spoke design in their games, it’s nice to see a retro shooter pick the torch back up.

What are you playing this weekend?