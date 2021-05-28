See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 51 mins ago: May 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Horizon Zero Dawn

Given we’ve just had a decent look at how Horizon: Forbidden West is shaping up, it’s become a perfect weekend to grab a blanket, rug up and finish off some Horizon: Zero Dawn playthroughs.

My partner was mentioning only just recently how they wanted to finish off Horizon: Zero Dawn, which comes at a handy time. I had a playthrough on PC that I never finished because I got stuck in a weird battle, and I can’t really remember why I ended up walking away from it instead of just grinding through. Nevertheless, it’s not a bad time to get reacquainted with Aloy’s world. Horizon is still one of the tightest open world adventures ever made, with a solid story to boot.

graven
Image: GRAVEN

Beyond that, another game on my list this weekend is the spiritual successor to Hexen, GRAVEN. I’ve always had a soft spot for HEXEN, a ’90s FPS that was criminally underappreciated for its time, perhaps even overshadowed. And when we’re in an age now where Metroidvanias are so common and people actively seek out the hub-and-spoke design in their games, it’s nice to see a retro shooter pick the torch back up.

What are you playing this weekend?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Biomutant, Subnaitica Below Zero, Ark, Warframe and some Ratchet and Clank with my son.
    (The last game)

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.