See Games Differently

What It’s Like To Explore Mass Effect For The First Time

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 52 mins ago: May 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm -
Filed to:bioware
livestreammass effectmass effect legendary edition
What It’s Like To Explore Mass Effect For The First Time
Image: Supplied

Most games will only give you that magical moment once. That moment might stay with you forever, but once you’ve had it, you never get to go back. Fortunately, Leah has never had that moment with any of the Mass Effect games — so we’re going to see what it’s like to relive the series through her eyes today.

That’s what we’ll be kicking off with for our stream this week. Leah will be taking us through the game on PC, and I’m curious to see how all the beats land for her as someone who never experienced Mass Effect before. (I still remember the day I finished playing Mass Effect 2 — I’d bought it on a Steam sale for $10, and when the end credits rolled I said out loud, wow, I really should have paid a lot more for that game.)

So we’ll see how it all holds up, and whether those characters resonate the same way in 2021 as they did over a decade ago. We’ll be playing from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEDT as per usual. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.