What It’s Like To Explore Mass Effect For The First Time

Most games will only give you that magical moment once. That moment might stay with you forever, but once you’ve had it, you never get to go back. Fortunately, Leah has never had that moment with any of the Mass Effect games — so we’re going to see what it’s like to relive the series through her eyes today.

That’s what we’ll be kicking off with for our stream this week. Leah will be taking us through the game on PC, and I’m curious to see how all the beats land for her as someone who never experienced Mass Effect before. (I still remember the day I finished playing Mass Effect 2 — I’d bought it on a Steam sale for $10, and when the end credits rolled I said out loud, wow, I really should have paid a lot more for that game.)

So we’ll see how it all holds up, and whether those characters resonate the same way in 2021 as they did over a decade ago. We’ll be playing from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEDT as per usual. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

