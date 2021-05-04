Witcher 3 Director Leaves CD Projekt Following Bullying Allegations

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, director of The Witcher 3, has resigned from his position at CD Projekt after being accused of workplace bullying, Bloomberg reports.

Tomaszkiewicz reportedly told CD Projekt staff that an internal investigation found him not guilty of this alleged behaviour, but he is nevertheless stepping away due to what he referred to as “fear, stress, or discomfort” employees may feel while working with him. Tomaszkiewicz also apologised for the “bad blood” he caused at CD Projekt.

After joining CD Projekt in 2004 as a junior tester on The Witcher, Tomaszkiewicz quickly rose through the ranks with his work on the fantasy role-playing series. He was promoted to vice president of game development in 2019 and, most recently, acted as the secondary game director and head of production on the much-maligned Cyberpunk 2077.

According to Bloomberg, there were expectations before Tomaszkiewicz’s departure that he would play a key role in developing the next Witcher game after his success with the previous instalment, which has sold over 30 million copies since its 2015 release.

“I am going to continue working on myself,” Tomaszkiewicz reportedly wrote to his co-workers. “Changing behaviour is a long and arduous process, but I’m not giving up, and I hope to change.”

