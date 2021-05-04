See Games Differently

Witcher 3 Director Leaves CD Projekt Following Bullying Allegations

Ian Walker

Published 33 mins ago: May 5, 2021 at 4:45 am -
Filed to:bandai namco games
cd projektcreative workscyberpunkkonrad tomaszkiewiczlove spirals downwardsrole playing video gamessingle player video gamessocial issuesthe witchervideo gameswindows gameswitcher
Witcher 3 Director Leaves CD Projekt Following Bullying Allegations
CD Projekt's booth at Gamescom 2014. (Photo: Patrik Stollarz, Getty Images)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, director of The Witcher 3, has resigned from his position at CD Projekt after being accused of workplace bullying, Bloomberg reports.

Tomaszkiewicz reportedly told CD Projekt staff that an internal investigation found him not guilty of this alleged behaviour, but he is nevertheless stepping away due to what he referred to as “fear, stress, or discomfort” employees may feel while working with him. Tomaszkiewicz also apologised for the “bad blood” he caused at CD Projekt.

After joining CD Projekt in 2004 as a junior tester on The Witcher, Tomaszkiewicz quickly rose through the ranks with his work on the fantasy role-playing series. He was promoted to vice president of game development in 2019 and, most recently, acted as the secondary game director and head of production on the much-maligned Cyberpunk 2077.

According to Bloomberg, there were expectations before Tomaszkiewicz’s departure that he would play a key role in developing the next Witcher game after his success with the previous instalment, which has sold over 30 million copies since its 2015 release.

“I am going to continue working on myself,” Tomaszkiewicz reportedly wrote to his co-workers. “Changing behaviour is a long and arduous process, but I’m not giving up, and I hope to change.”

.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.