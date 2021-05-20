See Games Differently

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Sending Customer Bottle Water Instead Of PS5

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: May 20, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Ikuko Tokuoka, a 41-year-old unemployed woman in Shiga, Japan, has been arrested for fraud after allegedly sending a customer two bottles of water instead of a PlayStation 5.

FNN reports that another woman had purchased the PS5 from the suspect for around 65,000 yen ($US596 ($764)) earlier this year. The PS5 arrived cash on delivery, but in the box, there was only a pair of two-litre bottles filled with water. The woman could not get in touch with the suspect and then contacted the police.

“I shipped the packaged, but I don’t remember what was in it,” the suspect said, denying the alleged fraud charges.

The police are currently investigating the matter further. 

