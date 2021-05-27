Xenomorph Pikachu Is The Creature Of Both My Dreams And Nightmares

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Thanks to the internet, millions of people worldwide are able to connect with one another to discuss any number of topics. If a thought crosses your mind there’s a good chance someone else has already had it, no matter how niche or obscure it is.

For example, until recently I had never imagined what Pikachu mashed up with the Xenomorph from Alien would look like. Thanks to the internet, I no longer have to imagine what that crossover would look like, because not only did someone conceptualise such a thing, they’ve also gone ahead and made figures of them.

Look at that horrible little creature. Absolutely disgusting. I love it.

Considering the size, I’ve surprised by how nicely detailed these figures are, from the overall mould, the air-brushed highlights, and the translucent forehead so you can see Pikachu’s skull underneath. They’re also painted in a way that makes them look incredibly slimy at all times. Which is certainly a choice.

READ MORE The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Xenomorph Pikachu (Xenochu?) is available in for different four different colours. There are yellow and black versions, which are in-line with the original character designs of the two respective franchises, but you can also grab it in red or green. Whether or not you want to catch ’em all is a matter of taste, really.

You can pick up the different Pikachu aliens in the ballpark of $27 to $35, which is pretty good for a fairly detailed PVC figure. Especially when the price of a Pop Vinyl sits around $20 these days. These PVC figures stand around 4-inches tall, making them roughly the same size as your standard Pop Vinyl.

If a grotesque Xenomorph Pikachu isn’t your vibe, you can always grab a cartoonishly buff one instead. Yet again, another thing I’d never considered until the internet served it up to me.

As a slightly related aside too all of this, did you know that they tried to dress up a whippet in a Xenomorph costume for Alien 3? Unsurprisingly, like a lot of things in that movie, it didn’t work out. But it did result in one of the funniest behind-the-scene photos to ever exist.

I’m not a big toy collector, but if NECA ever did a figure of this good boy, I’d be first in line to pick it up.