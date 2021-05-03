See Games Differently

You Are Nothing Compared To This $30,000 PC

15
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: May 3, 2021 at 11:30 am
You Are Nothing Compared To This $30,000 PC
Image: Aftershock
However good you think your gaming PC or setup is, it will not come anywhere close to matching the enormity of this $30,000-plus build done for one Aussie gamer.

The build was put together by Aftershock PC, a Melbourne based retailer that specialises in custom PCs, builds and high-end laptops. Ali Kaos reached out to the company and said, hey, here’s $30,000, build the best possible PC you can.

So that’s what exactly what Aftershock did. Want the most expensive GPU on the planet? How about two of them. Like RGB? The whole thing has more lights than a shopping mall. You like water cooling? Then let’s pump the Snowy Hydro into the CPU block.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The PC, Aftershock told Kotaku Australia over email, started with the best parts. There’s an AMD 3990X Threadripper CPU inside, dual ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3090 cards, 128GB G.Skill NEO RAM, 4TB of storage from Gigabyte Aorus Gen 4 SSDs, the fastest drives on the market today.

The case is a heavily modified Corsair 1000D, which reportedly took a full week of retooling to fit all the parts inside. “It took four people just to carry the beast down the stairs,” Aftershock said.

All of the water cooling effort added a ton of weight to the build. The distribution plate for the EK water blocks — the EK Quantum Reflection 1000D, which costs almost a grand in Australia — weighs 6 kilos by itself.

There’s even a neat little bronze plaque for Kaos, sitting towards the bottom of the machine. It’s real classy.

“It features 18 Corsair fans, dual loops and top of the line components with EK water blocks throughout and 3 x EK D5 pumps to ensure reliability. It has two flow meters, two temperature monitors and the motherboard has an LED screen that also shows temps – you’d struggle to not know the temperature,” Aftershock added.

The 7-inch LED screen can even be used as a second monitor, and when I asked if the custom builders had any footage of this, they sent over this video of them playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the mini-screen.

There’s something beautiful about gaming on a $30,000 PC with such a budget mouse, but anyway.

The PC is actually still in Aftershock’s showroom for display, because the PC’s owner is in the middle of building a new house with a room just for the gaming PC. For what it’s worth, Aftershock’s efforts in cooling and overclocking pushed the rig into the top 25 PCs worldwide in 3D Mark scores, which is pretty impressive.

Kaos explained over email that the room for this PC / production workhorse will be quite special. “[It’s] built complete with bioscan deadbolts, finger print door handle, with a solid reinforced door and security system, it’s own aircon even,” they told Kotaku Australia.

With a PC so powerful, I wondered whether its new owner would ultimately just end up playing Call of Duty or Counter-Strike at some hilariously low resolution. According to Aftershock, two of the main priorities for the new owner? Battlefield 6 later this year, and after a bunch of updates, Cyberpunk 2077. Kaos added that they will also be using the PC for 3D scanning, CAD programs and manufacturing.

What a build. If you’re after something similarly flashy that doesn’t need an AFL team to move it from room to room, there’s some smaller custom builds on Aftershock’s website. I’m really partial to the neon blue/red dual coolant, myself.

Update 7:00pm AEDT: This story has been updated with additional information.

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

    • No, SLI support is almost entirely up to the game developers now. Unlike before where nividia would bake it into the drivers where game makers could support it further.

      It’s essentially useless these days as you get far superior performance with a single GPU.

      2x GPU these days does not equal x2 performance.

      • For gaming that is true, but he is also doing CAD and manufacturing. We have some machines with 4 GPUs for our production work.

    • Sadly not really.

      At one point it looked like it could have been great for VR stuff (if the per-eye GPU setup was driver-side), but without proper SLI profiles even regular games only get around a 25% benefit using the generic driver-side options (though it still makes enough of a difference with stuff like my ageing 965m cards and VR).

      I’ve also found increasingly in recent years that SLI support in Unreal Engine games is going backwards! Borderlands 2 and 3 have some bad stability issues in SLI, and Sea of Thieves has crippling memory leaks in the clothing inventory UI which can all generally be alleviated by disabling SLI.

      I look forwards to part costs and availability improving sometime this year or next year so I can finally switch back to a more broadly supported single card solution.

      • I think the 5900x > this thread ripper in most cases + my 3090 was a MSI Suprim so it’s one of the good ones. Would be interested to see which one performed better in titles.

        Reply

  • I had a laptop that was in the bottom few hundred on 3D mark, or something similar. Cost me $150. Worth $20.

