Z2 Comics Is Turning the Life of Freddie Mercury in to a Graphic Novel

The life and times of one of the world’s greatest singers, Freddy Mercury, is soon coming to bookshelves from Z2 comics! Freddy Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs, will chronicle his life from his childhood in Zanzibar, growing up in England, to becoming beloved by millions of fans the world over.

Written by Tres Dean (All Time Low Presents: Young Renegades), the graphic novel will give true insight into the many experiences that helped shape the young Farrokh Bulsara and his compelling existence, both on and off stage.

Z2 Comics is distributed globally by Simon and Schuster and specialises in the creation of music-related graphic novels. The publisher partners with artists, musicians, directors, top-tier artists, musicians, and directors. Z2 has collaborated with artists like The Gorillaz, Machine Gun Kelly, Sublime, Yungblud, Cypress Hill, Babymetal, Major Lazer, Rico Nasty, and Paul Oakenfold, as well as debut comic works by Grammy-nominated artists Sturgill Simpson, Poppy, and Anthrax.

Freddie Mercury, universally recognised as one of the most outstanding performers in the history of rock music, lived up to his promise that he would become “a legend.” His action-packed life took in being an art student, triumphs as the lead vocalist and creative voice behind Queen, and a spell as a successful solo singer and songwriter in the 80s.

Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs, is available for preorder in standard 136-page softcover ($26) and hardcover ($38) editions and will release in finer comic shops and record stores in November 2021. Limited edition prints by Sarah Jones, Kyla Smith, and Sanya Anwar will also be available.

What do you think of the cover art? Any Freddie Mercury fans out there?