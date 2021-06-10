10 New Xbox Game Pass Titles Shown At E3 2021

As part of its E3 press conference with Bethesda, Xbox revealed a host of new games coming to Game Pass, including Sega’s gangster thriller Yakuza: Like A Dragon, available right now.

Starfield, Bethesda’s new space-themed RPG whose release date was leaked earlier today, is also coming to Game Pass day and date of its release November 11, 2022.

Other titles brand new coming day and date to Game Pass include:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Back 4 Blood

Contraband

12 Minutes

Psychonauts 2

Earlier this weekend, slides from the Xbox/Bethesda conference leaked confirming Doom (2016), Fallout 3, and The Evil Within 3 were also coming to the service. In addition to those games, Bethesda’s also adding more of its back catalogue to Game Pass including:

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Game Pass functions like a Netflix for gaming. For a monthly fee, users can play games from a rotating list of hundreds of titles on Xbox and PC, including day-one access to Xbox Studios games as well as others.

By offering an expansive and varied selection of titles, along with the ability to stream games to mobile via xCloud, Game Pass has already made itself the more appealing option between itself and Sony’s competitor service PS Now. This newest selection of games adds a massive boost to the platform’s appeal.

There are different tiers of subscriptions, with the highest granting access to Xbox Live Gold, which includes free monthly games and access to online multiplayer for games that aren’t free-to-play. The service has been a massive success for Microsoft. It’s has garnered 18 million subscribers since it launched back in 2017.

Microsoft has collected a ton of wins for its collection lately. When Microsoft purchased ZeniMax Media in late 2020, Game Pass announced that future and existing Bethesda titles would come to Game Pass. Currently, subscribers can already play from a selection of games, including Fallout 4, Skyrim, and Doom Eternal. And in 2020, Game Pass announced a partnership with Electronic Arts to make its EA Play service available to PC and Ultimate subscribers, bringing titles like BioWare’s Dragon Age Series and EA Sports games like Madden and FIFA.

Through [email protected], Xbox’s independent developer program, smaller game studios can self-publish their games on Xbox or Windows. As a result, Game Pass also features several indie titles, like map-making puzzle game Carto and the endlessly amusing Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. Some of the indie games making their way to Game Pass were showcased in today’s presentation, including games featured in Summer Game Fest’s Day of the Devs presentation.