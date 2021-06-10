See Games Differently

A Reminder That The Last Of Us Part II Was Also Beautiful

Luke Plunkett

Published 4 hours ago: June 10, 2021 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:alexandria neonakis
entertainment cultureix
A Reminder That The Last Of Us Part II Was Also Beautiful

Alexandria Neonakis is a freelance artist who has worked on stuff like the Uncharted and Last of Us series.

We’ve featured her work previously when covering those games, and even published a guest editorial where she explained The Last Of Us’ interface, but somehow never showcased her own art, so we’re fixing that tonight.

Her work on The Last Of Us II in particular is some of my favourite stuff from the past few years, a reminder that a game that’s so famous for its violence and cruelty could also have moments of real human beauty, so this is a real pleasure.

You can see more of Alexandria’s work at her website.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.