The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
We’re currently in the midst of Sony’s huge Days of Play sale, along with Amazon’s mid-year sale, so there are a lot of bargains going at the moment.
Today’s highlights include Monster Hunter Rise for $58, Resident Evil Village for $80.90, a Logitech C922 Webcam for $123.80 and a PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription for $59.95.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch Console – $399 (down from $469.95)
Switch game deals
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – $63 (down from $79.95)
- Bravely Default II – $58 (down from $79.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $56 (down from $69.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $38 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – $68 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $63 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – $98 (down from $149.95)
- Monster Hunter Rise – $58 (down from $79.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – $49 (down from $89.95)
- Moving Out – $27 (down from $69.95)
- New Pokemon Snap – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $52.56 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Strikers – $59 (down from $99.95)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! – $63 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Sword – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Shield – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – $97 (down from $124.95)
- Rune Factory 4 Special – $43 (down from $69.95)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts – $36.28 (down from $59.95)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles (Definitive Edition) – $58 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – $95.72 (down from $119.95)
- Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card (256GB) – $55.95 (down from $89)
- SanDisk Ultra micro SD (512GB) – $98.05 (down from $159)
- Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset – $38 (down from $44)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $44 (down for $99.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $49 (down from $99.95)
- DOOM Eternal – $29 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 21 [Xbox One] – $19 (down from $49.95)
- FIFA 21 [Series X] – $49 (down from $109.95)
- Hitman 3 – $59 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $38 (down from $99.95)
- Just Dance 2021 – $38 (down from $79.95)
- Madden NFL 21 – $30 (down from $49.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – $52.50 (down from $89.95)
- NBA 2K21 (Xbox One) – $16 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 (Series X) – $44.90 (down from $109.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – $34 (down from $49.95)
- Resident Evil 3 – $24 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil Village – $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Skate XL – $39 (down from $49.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – $24 (down from $69.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – $24 (down from $59.95)
- UFC 4 – $28 (down from $49.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Day 1 Edition) – $41 (down from $99.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller – $84.13 (down from $99.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4] – $44 (down for $99.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS5] – $44 (down for $99.95)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War [PS5] – $68 (down for $119.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – now $34 (down from $109.95)
- Days Gone – $19 (down for $99.95)
- Death Stranding – $15 (down for $99.95)
- Demon’s Souls – $88 (down from $124.95)
- Detroit Become Human – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- Doom Eternal – $30 (down from $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – $38 (down from $99.95)
- Hitman 3 [PS4] – $58 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS4] – now $38 (down from $99.95)
- The Last of Us 2 – $28 (down from $99.95)
- Mafia Trilogy – $49 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – now $17 (down from $54.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS4] – now $54 (down from $94.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5] – now $64 (down from $94.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5] – $44.50 (down from $89.95)
- The Nioh Collection – $88 (down from $124.95)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $49 (down from $79.95)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5] – $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS4] – now $59.95 (down from $109.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5] – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – $24 (down from $59.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 – $38 (down from $69.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion [PS4] – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Day 1 Edition) [PS4] – $41 (down from $99.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription – $59.95 (down from $79.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller – $87 (down from $109.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – $138 (down from $159.95)
- Turtle Beach Recon 70 White Gaming Headset – $38 (down from $44)
PC gaming deals
Hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – $615.79 (usually around $750)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – $430.99 (usually around $530) [On back order]
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X – $434.15 (usually around $550)
- Corsair iCUE Commander PRO Smart RGB Lighting and Fan Speed Controller – $69 (down from $85.69)
- Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) – $203.40 (down from $255)
- Corsair Vengeance 16GB (2x8GB) DDR3 1600 MHz (PC3 12800) – $99 (down from $134.35)
- Crucial BX500 2.5″ SSD (1TB) – $118 (usually around $139)
- GIGABYTE B550M DS3H Motherboard – $99 (down from $165)
- Intel i5-9600KF CPU – $280.47 (down from $435.64)
- Intel Core i7-8700 CPU – $399 (down from $449.91)
- Kingston SA400 240GB 2.5-inch SATA3 TLC NAND Internal SSD – $36 (down from $55)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB) – $445.39 (down from $599)
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD (2TB) – $550.46 (down from $679)
- Seagate Firecuda 520 PCIe Gen4 SSD (500GB) – $112.77 (usually around $150)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K63 Wireless Cherry MX Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $159 (down from $284.90)
- Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $298 (down from $379)
- HyperX Alloy Origins RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $134.42 (down from $229)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – $129 (down from $195)
- Logitech G915 RGB Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard – $329 (down from $399.95)
- Logitech G Pro X TKL Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $170.10 (down from $249)
- Logitech MX Keys Wireless Illuminated Keyboard – $165.60 (down from $199)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $112.46 (down from $219.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – $198 (down from $239.95)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard – $55.25 (down from $119.95)
- Redragon K530 Draconic 60% Compact RGB Wireless Mechanical Keyboard – $99.99 (down from $199.99)
Laptop, desktop and tablet deals
- ASUS ROG Strix 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (i7-10750H) – $1,598 (down from $1,899)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (Intel Core i5-10300H) – $1,104 (down from $1,299)
- Lenovo Legion 5 15.6″ (AMD Ryzen 5 4600H) – $1,263 (down from $1,399)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (Intel i7-10875H, 32GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD) – $4,799 (down from $5,999)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (Intel i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD) – $3,408.50 (down from $4,549)
- Razer Blade 15.6″ Base Model (16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 256GB SSD) – $1,585.21 (down from $2,399)
- Razer Blade 15 Base Model (Intel i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD) – $2,349 (down from $3,149)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi (128GB) – $1,449 (down from $1,549)
Mice deals
- Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse – $93.48 (down from $119)
- ASUS ROG Gladius II RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse – $159.20 (down from $199)
- ASUS ROG Chakram RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse – $231.20 (down from $289)
- HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse – $79 (down from $125)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – $196.90 (down from $279)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – $144.17 (down from $275)
- Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse – $109 (down from $169)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Mouse – $53.10 (down from $99.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – $34.32 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $68.43 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – $88.66 (down from $169.95)
Monitor deals
- AOC 23.8″ Full HD FreeSync Premium Monitor – $253 (down from $429.90)
- ASUS TUF 27″ Full HD HDR Monitor – now $495 (down from $699)
- ASUS TUF 27″ WQHD IPS Monitor (170Hz) – now $560 (down from $759)
- ASUS TUF 27″ HDR Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $499 (down from $699)
- BenQ 25″ 2K Designer Monitor – $399 (down from $499)
- Lenovo QHD 27″ LED Backlit LCD Monitor – $429 (down from $499)
- Lenovo FHD 24″ LED Backlit LCD Monitor – $199 (down from $289)
- Lenovo 31.5″ QHD, LED Backlit LCD Freesync Curved Gaming Monitor – $499 (down from $649)
- LG Ultragear 24″ FHD Gaming Monitor (144Hz) – now $199.95 (down from $289)
- LG Ultragear 27” QHD Nano IPS Monitor (144Hz) – now $559 (down from $799)
- LG 21.5″ 75Hz Full HD FreeSync IPS Monitor – $204.47 (down from $254.90)
- LG 32″ FHD IPS Monitor – $249 (down from $299)
Other accessory deals
- ASUS RT-AX82U Dual Band WiFi 6 Gaming Router – $313.29 (down from $349)
- Cooler Master MasterBox Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Case – $116.10 (down from $179)
- Elgato Wave:1 Microphone – $169 (down from $239)
- HyperX Fury S Pro Gaming Mouse Pad (Extra Large) – $34 (down from $45)
- Logitech C922 Webcam – $123.80 (down from $199)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset (Green) – $79 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) – now $103.23 (down from $222)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $58.65 (down from $104.95)
- Razer Seiren Elite Streaming Microphone – now $196.71 (down from $299.95)
- Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset – $109 (down from $109.50)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 4-in-1 Wireless Gaming Headset – $144.97 (down from $199)
- Thermaltake S100 Tempered Glass Micro ATX Case – $89 (down from $110)