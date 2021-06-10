See Games Differently

Borderlands Spin-Off Wonderlands Stars Tiny Tina

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Published 2 hours ago: June 11, 2021 at 4:04 am -
Filed to:borderlands
borderlands 2creative worksdungeons dragonse3 2021first person shooterslinux gamesmultiplayer online gamestiny tinavideo game sequelsvideo gameswindows games
Borderlands Spin-Off Wonderlands Stars Tiny Tina
Screenshot: Gearbox / YouTube

Gearbox officially unveiled a new Borderlands game during Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live! event today. It’s not a sequel, nor a prequel, nor a cutesy phrase that honestly just means “prequel.” It’s a proper spin-off called Tiny Tina’s: Wonderlands, starring Tiny Tina. It’s out early 2022.

For the uninitiated, Tiny Tina is an effusive — either irritatingly or charmingly so, depending on who you ask — foul-mouthed child who first showed up in 2012’s Borderlands 2. She later received a dedicated expansion, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Unabashedly poking fun at Dungeons & Dragons, Tiny Tina played the role of dungeon master for a fantasy-themed twist on the Borderlands formula. (It ruled.) She showed up again as a side character in Borderlands 3. No two ways about it, she’s widely considered one of the more popular characters in the Borderlands franchise. It was only a matter of time before Gearbox cashed in big time on this one.

Wonderlands has all the trappings of a traditional Borderlands game: cel-shaded yet sickeningly gorey visuals, dialogue that wants you to laugh so bad, ha ha, aren’t we all having such fun? Oh, yeah, and you’ll have six guns. But you knew that already.

But there’s new stuff too, like spell-casting and customisable characters.

Ah, rats, just received word that I fumbled a key phrase two paragraphs up: It’s six bazillion guns. My bad!

 

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.