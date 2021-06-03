Bukkake Noodles Get A Safe For Work Name In The U.S.

In Japan, bukkake udon is a traditional noodle dish that’s especially popular in the summertime. The word “bukkake” refers to the “splashing” of the savoury broth. Yes, also means something else.

(In the above photo, broth has yet to be added to the noodle dish. You can see how the noodles were made here.)

Of course, bukkake udon has existed long before the porn connotations (even the English language dictionary definition is NSFW!).

Because the adult video meaning is slang and because there’s a verb bukkakeru, which means “to throw [a liquid, such as water] on someone or something”, people in Japan can order and eat bukkake udon and not act immature about it. Similarly, there is also English language food slang for sex, and people can eat and order those without acting like creeps.

However, in the English-speaking world, because there isn’t the same context and original meaning for the word, and since the word became known through pornography, seeing “bukkake udon” on a menu would have a much narrower association. Because of that, as explained on Togetter and Kuma News, the noodle chain Marugame has renamed the dish at its US locations, calling it “B.K.”

Image: Marugame Udon

So, at a Marugame in Japan, you’d order bukkake udon, while in the United States, it’s now B.K.

Which is short for bukkake.

Until recently, though, it was apparently referred to as “bukkake udon” at American locations (here and here, for example). As noted on Togetter, Japanese Twitter users noted that since the word bukkake had only porn connotations abroad, this sort of change was probably inevitable.

Bukkake udon is delicious, and I’m glad Marugame didn’t ditch the dish.