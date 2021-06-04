See Games Differently

Cup Noodle Will No Longer Have Stickers Close The Lids

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: June 4, 2021 at 9:00 pm
Screenshot: TBS News

If you’ve ever bought Cup Noodle, you are familiar with the plastic sticker that’s used to close the lid after hot water is added.

In Japanese, that sticker is called futa-dome shiiru (フタ止めシール) or “lid-stopping sticker.” Nissin, the company that makes Cup Ramen, will no longer use them starting this month.

The reason, TBS News reports, is to cut down on waste as the stickers use 33 tons of plastic annually. This comes as Cup Noodle marks its 50th anniversary.

Nissin was founded in Osaka by Momofuko Ando, who also invented instant ramen noodles in 1958. Nissin has two Cup Noodles Museums in Japan (one in Yokohama and one in Osaka), and both are highly recommended.

The Cup Noodle plastic lid stickers were introduced 37 years ago. In their place, Nissin will put two flaps on the lids for easy closure after hot water is added. The design under the lid is now a cat, with an ear for each flap. 

