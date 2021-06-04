D&D MMO Neverwinter Will Finally Let You Be A Bard

Loremasters, minstrels, tale-tellers, songblades — every adventuring party needs a bard. If there isn’t someone on your side fighting kobolds with a lute, what’s the point? I don’t know how a Dungeons & Dragons MMO has survived since 2013 without them, but the question will soon be moot, as bards are coming to Neverwinter in the game’s next big update.

I’ve been in love with the bard class ever since I learned there was a magic-using, music-playing know-it-all nipping at a D&D party’s heels, making every tavern visit horrible with their impromptu performances. Without bards, how would we know who to toss our coins to? Life would be a chaotic storm of aimless flying currency. I can only imagine the nightmare that is pre-bard Neverwinter, as I have not played in years and my memory isn’t great.

Neverwinter’s bard class has the lute and has the spells. Developer Cryptic Studios says the class will have one of the largest selections of spells and play styles in the game. When a bard reaches level 30 they can choose one of two roles, Songblades and Minstrels. Here are their descriptions, via the official press release:

Songblades: Stylish swashbucklers who are as charming as they are deadly, that can dispatch their foes in style with swordplay, magic and music. This path is for those who want to be damage dealers who are comfortable close and mid range, and who want to make use of dramatic spells and supporting songs to enhance their natural combat ability.

Minstrels: Master musicians who prefer to use the power of their instrument to support their allies from afar with songs of bardic inspiration. These healers can also use music to unleash psychic attack spells and illusions.

So a choice between music healer or musical damage dealer. As long as there is music involved, everybody wins.

More info on the bard class and when it will be available will be released soon. In the meantime, Neverwinter is free to play on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in case you want to scout for premium concert locations ahead of time.