See Games Differently

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Announced By Kojima

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: June 11, 2021 at 4:15 am -
Filed to:creative works
death strandinge3 2021geoff keighleyhideo kojimakojimasam porter bridgessingle player video gamesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanwindows games
Death Stranding Director’s Cut Announced By Kojima
Wait, I thought the orange box was a Valve thing. (Screenshot: Kojima Productions)

Revealed today during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! event, a director’s cut of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is coming, with a full reveal weeks away.

Game maker and Geoff Keighley’s good friend Hideo Kojima appeared in a prerecorded segment during the show to introduce a clip of the upcoming director’s cut with a clip starring Death Stranding protagonist Sam Porter Bridges pulling a Solid Snake with an empty box of oranges.

And that’s all the information we get for now. Look for a full reveal of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut in the coming weeks.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.