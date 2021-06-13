Diablo II: Resurrected Releases September 23

Diablo II: Resurrected, a remastered version of the classic action RPG, got a new trailer today courtesy of, Blizzard Entertainment at E3 2021. It will be released on September 23, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Officially announced by Blizzard in February 2021 during BlizzConline, Diablo II: Resurrected is being made using the original source code and gameplay of the classic action RPG. But now Diablo 2 has shiny new visuals. For those who prefer the original graphics, you can swap between the two on the fly. Other improvements include remastered cinematics, the ability to hold more loot, and a shared stash that can be accessed by all of your created characters.

Blizzard also confirmed that Diablo II: Resurrected would work with old Diablo II saves, allowing players to pick up decades-old characters and continue their journey. (Assuming they still have those save files lying around somewhere.) This neat feature will only work on PC.

Fans have long wanted a remake of Diablo II. Some determined and skilled Diablo players even remade the game using StarCraft II. The Curse of Tristram: Destruction’s End began development by fans in 2014 and became fully playable in 2017.

Before being officially revealed at BlizzConline, back in January of this year, Bloomberg reported that Activision had moved studio Vicarious Visions onto the Diablo 2 project, alongside Blizzard’s Team 3. Incidentally, Team 3 is also working on Diablo IV — but only after Team 1, another dev group within Blizzard, lost control of the project between layoffs and shifting roles within the company. Prior to announcing a remastered version of Diablo 2, Blizzard released a much-maligned version of Warcraft III: Reforged. But unlike Reforged, Blizzard is promising that Resurrected will not merge with or somehow change your existing copy of Diablo 2. Phew.