E3 2021: Every Game Trailer Released, All In One Place

Well folks, it’s finally here. E3 2021 is an event that briefly looked very unlikely to happen — but a shift towards an all-online show means everybody can sit back and enjoy some gaming goodness over the next week or so. While Aussies will have to contend with ridiculous time zones to catch up everything, there is another option: this super-mega Kotaku Australia article of every major trailer released during E3 2021.

As the show goes on, we’ll update this list with every big release we spot so you can find all the major surprises and excitement in one place.

Here’s every major trailer for E3 2021 released so far.

Note: This article will be updated as more E3 2021 announcements and trailers are unveiled. And as trailers are added to this article, the page can take longer to load. If trailers are blank, stay patient — they should load in shortly.

E3 2021: Guerilla Collective

The Guerilla Collective show highlighted plenty of exciting-looking indie releases including cutesy side-scrollers, David Lynch-inspired shooters and time-loop adventures. There were also Pokémon Snap-inspired games, dinosaurs, 3D puzzle platformers, pixel horror survivals, dungeon-crawlers and everything in between.

Indie games are typically the most innovative and creative works announced at E3, and this year’s line-up looks no different. It was great to see the range in this showcase, and to see how indie devs are playing with new ideas.

Here’s the major E3 2021 trailers from the show, and all the games you should add to your wishlist:

Indie Live Expo

Indie Live Expo 2021 showcased a bunch of smaller indies from across the globe, including intriguing experiments like the “Pokémon with guns” mash-up Palworld, SWERY’s The Good Life and a whole lot more.

The whole showcase featured over 350 games and ran for 6 hours, and you can view the entire thing here if you’ve got the stamina. You can also check out the list of games shown off here.

For a quicker rundown, here’s the most exciting E3 2021 trailers from the show: