Every Confirmed New Game At E3 2021

As E3 2021 relentlessly marches from one streaming event to the next, it can be difficult to keep track of all the games making their big debut. Was that game new? Haven’t we heard of it before? No, wait, it was totally announced at that one event last year!

Stop. We’re here to help. What follows is a comprehensive rundown of every new game announced at a major E3 event this year. And we’re talking truly brand-new — stuff that’s never been publicly seen before. (Rumours and leaks don’t count.) Let’s go.

Planet of Lana looks delightful (and terrifying). (Screenshot: Wishfully / Thunderful)

What new games were shown at the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! showcase?

With most major publishers (except for the E3-skipping Sony) having their own events, Thursday’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! stream was sort of a catch-all for games that either weren’t appearing in other streams or, in a couple cases, were too big to wait. Highlights include the debut trailer and announcement of Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and, of course, the gameplay premiere of Elden Ring.

Here are the new games that made their first appearance at the Summer Game Fest kickoff:

Fans of Mario + Rabbids should be thrilled about the new game in the works. (Screenshot: Nintendo / Ubisoft)

What new games were shown at the Ubisoft Forward stream?

Ubisoft didn’t announce a new Assassin’s Creed, didn’t reveal a new Division, and didn’t resurface long-quite games like Beyond Good and Evil 2. Between new footage for Rainbow Six: Extraction, Far Cry 6, and Riders Republic, the French mega-publisher managed to sneak in some surprises.

Here are the new games that made their first appearance at the Ubisoft’s E3 event:

Shredders is an upcoming snowboarding game inspired by the classic Amped series. (Gif: FoamPunch)

What new games were shown at the Microsoft and Bethesda mega-press conference stream?

Following an industry-shaking $US7.5 ($10) billion acquisition deal, Microsoft and new-Microsoft-baby Bethesda teamed up for a joint press conference this E3. Highlights included check-ins with marquee games, including Starfield and Halo Infinite. But the 90-minute presser was also jam-packed with games that hadn’t previously seen the light of day.

Here are the new games that made their first appearance at Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint presser:

Contraband | TBA | Xbox Series X/S

A Plague Tale: Requiem | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Slime Rancher 2 | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Shredders | December 2021 | Xbox Series X/S

Replaced | 2022 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising | 2022 | Xbox (specific platforms TBA), PC

Forza Horizon 5 | November 9 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Redfall | Summer 2022 | Xbox Series X/S, PC

Hey, look, it’s the normiest Final Fantasy character ever. (Screenshot: Square Enix)

What new games were shown at Square Enix’s presentation?

It’s funny to joke that Square Enix shows off games approximately six decades before they come out (Final Fantasy Versus XIII, anyone?), but the company actually offered some solid release windows in its E3 2021 press conference — even for the never-before-seen titles.

Here are the new games that made their first appearance at Square Enix Presents:

it’s not Metroid Prime 4, but Metroid Dread was still a nice surprise. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

What new games were shown at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct?

As the capstone to this year’s E3, Nintendo didn’t disappoint. Yes, footage from BotW 2 — or whatever the heck it’s eventually called — stole the show. But a bunch of new games also stood out. Better yet, nearly all of these just-announced games have solid release dates, a far cry from tactics deployed by nearly every other publisher at E3.

Here are the new games that made their first appearance at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct:

What new games were shown at Capcom’s E3 2021 show?

Ha! Good one.