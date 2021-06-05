Every Indie Game Shown During Today’s Guerrilla Collective Showcase

It’s officially E3 season. Between the marquee E3 pressers (Microsoft, Square Enix, Ubisoft, et cetera) and individual events from publishers gone E3-rogue (what’s up, Sony?), you can catch a handful of events focusing on smaller games. The first of those, at least per the calendar, is the Guerrilla Collective, which aired its first of two digital showcases today.

Now in its second year, Guerrilla Collective shines the spotlight on indie games. This year’s event featured a co-stream with Black Voices In Gaming, which showcases games made by Black creators or starring Black protagonists. Today, over the course of a 90-minute event, Guerrilla Collective offered a look at dozens of intriguing indie games on the horizon. Here’s what went down:

Anno: Mutationem is a cyberpunk-inspired action-RPG with delicious pixel art and a mixture of 2D and 3D perspectives. Combat looks smooth as butter. Kinda reminiscent of Foregone.

We got a trailer for Bloodstained’s Stadia release.

The Eternal Cylinder is a 3D survival game that casts you as a creature that looks like Dr. Moreau bred an elephant and a duck. Nightmares.

Trifox is a top-down, twin-stick action game. You play as — you’ll never believe this — a fox, and appear to get access to a gazillion different gadgets and weapons. Neat cel-shaded art style.

Trifox. (Screenshot: Big Sugar)

Ynglet. (Screenshot: Triple Topping)

Kraken Academy is a time loop game set in a high school infested with otherworldly monstrosities.

Kung Fu Kickball is getting a new character. The game was playable during last year’s Summer Game Fest demo event. Pretty fun, the type of game you play for a few rounds as a drinking game.

Aeon Drive is a cooperative side-scrolling platformer. Out later this year, and free to play on Steam this weekend.

It took me all of two seconds to start weeping during the trailer for Endling, a side-scrolling game with a minimalist art style in which you play as a fox who immediately loses your baby fox. Your goal is to find the one place on the planet where humans can no longer harm you. “At the end of the day, the most dangerous predators of call start roaming the world: humans,” says the narrator. So true.

Beasts of Maravilla Island is a 3D adventure game where you play as a wildlife photographer. Think: Pokémon Snap, but not on rails and also not featuring Pokémon.

Dinosaurs. Mythic ruins. Muted art style. Journey-esque sandsurfing. Omno is one to watch. (It currently has a demo on steam.)

Fire Tonight is a cyberpunk-coloured 3D adventure game about a couple, out August 12. Features roller-blading.

The Lightbringer is a 3D puzzle-platformer. The Windwaker influences are undeniable, what with the cel-shaded graphics and boomerang weapon.

Alfred Hitchcock Vertigo is a video game adaptation loosely based on the cinematic classic.

The Legend of Tianding is a side-scrolling action game, set in the early 20th century, in which you play as the iconic Taiwanese folk hero, Liao Tianding. Really cool comic-book effects here. Out this October.

Screenshot: Neon Doctrine

And that’s a wrap. The Guerilla Collective will return for a second showcase — which will feature a whole new batch of games — next Saturday, June 12, at 11:00 a.m. ET, smack in the middle of E3 proper. (That same day, Ubisoft, Gearbox, and the infamously not-E3 Devolver Digital will air press conferences.) Guerrilla Collective’s second event will be followed by the reliably mellow Wholesome Direct. If you’re looking for a chilled apéritif before the spicy bombast of big-budget games press conferences, next weekend’s double header is worth your time.