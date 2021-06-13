Everything Announced At The E3 2021 PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show has always delivered some cracking indies, classic PC games and a touch of awkwardness to E3. And the PC Gaming Show was similarly packed, with 9 more games than the Xbox-Bethesda conference jam-packed into a rapid-fire 90 minutes.

The show eventually began on a spaceship — one designed like a GPU and earmarked as a bitcoin miner. Technical hiccups meant the show began without sound, making for some awkwardness as hosts Sean Plott, Mica Burton and Frankie Ward went through the initial motions.

Naraka Bladepoint started proceedings, introducing everyone to its brand of Sekiro-inspired combat. It’s certainly the most iconic battle royale at the moment, and a trailer claimed that over 1 million players took part in a playtest on Steam recently.

An open beta for the game will go live from June 16-22, with the game’s full release on August 12. It’ll be on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Dodgeball Academia then followed with its high contrast RPG elements. The footage showed 1v1 matches and instances of team-based dodgeball, as well as what looked like dodgeball-themed takes on mini-bosses. It’s due out this year for PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. This game has some strong Golf Story or Mario Tennis vibes — definitely keep an eye on it.

Medieval brawler Chivalry 2, which launched last week, was up next. After running through its 64-player combat, a small roadmap for the game’s post-launch combat was outlined. Maps will be developed into their own game modes of sorts, and post-launch updates will highlight different eras of medieval combat.

The food-based arena battler Rawmen — launching on PC and all platforms — then got a short trailer, but with no release date. It looks a little like Splatoon mixed with food, although there’s modes that are more about covering the walls with paint. (Or thick, goopy stock, in this case.)

Techland then appeared to show off some concept art and backstory for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, covering the origins of the universe and Aidan Caldwell, the protagonist of Dying Light 2. The game will launch on December 7, 2021 across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S.

Amplitude Studios then followed up with host Frankie Ward, who is being added into the studio’s 4X title Humankind as an avatar players can versus. The game is out on August 17, although the closed beta — featuring Ward’s AI persona — is live from today.

Next was a thoroughly vibrant cyberpunk 2D platformer, They Always Run. No release date yet, but with a combo of melee slashes, ranged weaponry and fluid combat, it’s worth following on Steam.

Orcs Must Die 3!, which was previously a Google Stadia exclusive, is now launching to platforms accessible in Australia from July 23. Vampire: The Masquerade Swan Song was next with a cinematic trailer, although there were a few moments of third-person camera. It looks like a narrative-driven affair, but no idea on what the mechanics or broader themes are. (Something like Vampyre wouldn’t hurt, though.)

A multiplayer brawler inspired by kaijuu, Gigabash, was next up. It looks like some good fun with mates and drinks, although there’s no release date just yet. (It’s launching on PC and PS4.)

The time-bending shooter Lemnis Gate was the next up. This one’s always been fascinating: it’s a strategy FPS stuck in a time loop, where players get 25 seconds to execute their moves, movement, or whatever they want to do. After the first 25 seconds ends, you move onto the next round, and carry on for a maximum of 5 rounds. Lemnis Gate launches on Steam on August 4 for Australians.

This post is being updated live.