Everything Announced At The E3 2021 Xbox-Bethesda Showcase

Xbox is usually always one of the biggest shows of E3, so the combined forces of Xbox and Bethesda together rightfully made their show the most momentous in the E3 2021 schedule. Along with Bethesda’s enormous RPGs like Elder Scrolls and Starfield, there was plenty of anticipation on the Xbox side, as people looked for the fruits of the company’s mass acquisitions spree.

The talk of the town, as expected, was Bethesda’s Starfield. And after much speculation, it was confirmed that Starfield would be at the show after the game’s trailer leaked hours before the conference began. The trailer somehow ended up on the Washington Post website, providing a two minute look at a spaceship and internal environments that would look at home in Star Citizen or Elite Dangerous. (There’s a making-of video, too.) We also got a date of November 11, 2022, or the more fittingly typed “11-11-22”.

On the Xbox side, there was keen anticipation around the direction of Halo: Infinite and its multiplayer, especially after last year’s reception to the gameplay. But there was plenty else to look forward to: what was next on the Xbox Game Pass roadmap, what’s happening with games like Psychonauts 2 and Age of Empires 4, console ports for titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator, the State of Decay series, and system-wide upgrades for the Xbox ecosystem, including more compatibility for Dolby Vision in games.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard took the stage to open the show, introducing people to Starfield. “It’s a game we’ve dreamt of playing, and it wasn’t until now that we have the hardware, technology and team … to make that dream a reality,” he said.

Built on the “Creation Engine 2”, the trailer opened to the internals of a spaceship as an astronaut popped a rifle down on a table. The player is a part of “Constellation”, and Starfield was listed as an “Xbox exclusive”, meaning it won’t be available on Sony consoles.

The show then pivoted to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, with a note that the show would have 30 games, 27 of which would be hitting Xbox Game Pass on day one. As you’d expect from the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. team, it was revealed the game would target 4K resolutions with ray-tracing, and that it would be “coming first” to Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Gameplay showed the player walking around with some kind of futuristic wand that functioned like a Geiger counter, and there was a brief look at the classic gunplay you’d expect from the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series.

There’s some impressive weather effects throughout, especially in a later scene featuring the Duga, which gets lit up with lightning. The conference immediately jumped into Back 4 Blood, which was getting its own conference spot later in the morning Australian time.

The game will have a PvP Swarm Mode, a classic for fans of the original Left 4 Dead series. Back 4 Blood is launching on October 12, and it’ll be a day-one Xbox Game Pass release.

The next game was an Xbox exclusive from Avalanche Studios, makers of Just Cause, and it was Contraband. It doesn’t have a release date, but it’ll be an Xbox Game Pass day-one title. More content for Sea of Thieves followed, specifically the introduction of Captain Jack Sparrow and Pirates of the Caribbean to Rare’s co-op franchise.

All the classic characters make a return, including Davy Jones and his ship. The expansion will officially be called A Pirate’s Life, and it’ll launch as a free update to Sea of Thieves on June 22. Yakuza: Like a Dragon followed up, revealing it’d be hitting Xbox Game Pass today.

The first Battlefield 2042 footage then ran, giving everyone a proper look at the grappling mechanics, UI, weather effects, and what 128-player gameplay might look like. Players and vehicles can get sucked into the massive cyclone sandstorm if it appears on the battlefield, and it looks like at least one of the maps has massive skyscrapers that players can zipline between (giving those without the grappling hook easier access).

Fans of Psychonauts 2 got good news — the game is launching on August 25. Bethesda’s Pete Hines also announced that 10 more games would be coming to Xbox Game Pass, while DOOM Eternal will get a 60 FPS/ray-tracing mode, and a 120 FPS performance mode on Xbox Series X.

On the Game Pass front, The Evil Within 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Arx Fatalis, RAGE, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus and the original four Fallout games (Fallout Tactics, Fallout 1, 2 and 3) would all be available later today Australian time. There was no word on whether there would be FPS Boost functionality for any of the older games.

Fallout 76‘s latest expansion then had a new reveal trailer, while the Xbox YouTube channel revealed that Twelve Minutes would be a day-one Xbox Game Pass title. Twelve Minutes will be available from August 19.

After some a trailer for Elder Scrolls Online’s enhanced console edition, the cutesy co-op brawler Party Animals got a new reveal. It’s officially launching on Xbox in 2022, although it’ll launch on PC too.

Hades then followed with an August 13 date for its Xbox release, although it won’t be on Xbox Game Pass. A new game from Jumpship called Somerville then played, showcasing a small family trying to escape and survive. It’s due out in 2022 and will be on Xbox Game Pass.

Halo Infinite then finally appeared, with 343 Industries head Bonnie Ross saying Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer will be free-to-play and available on PC and Xbox with “no boundaries”.

We also got some details about the Halo Infinite campaign, including some set pieces in space where it eerily sounds like Cortana has returned. We got a brief look at the grappling hook again, and confirmation that Master Chief was tasked with taking Cortana back to the Infinite for deletion. Master Chief then takes a second AI and inserts it into the back of his head via a sci-fi SD card.

The first Halo: Infinite free-to-play multiplayer season and the paid single-player campaign will “launch this holiday season”.

