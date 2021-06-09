Everything We Learned From EA’s Battlefield 2042 Reveal

After months of teasing through investor calls and some weird ARG-like marketing over the last few days, EA finally lifted the lid on their sort-of-but-not-quite next-generation Battlefield 2042. And while it’s not far enough in the future that we’re getting Titans back, wingsuits and tornados will make an appearance.

While the official trailer wasn’t ready to be unveiled until 1:00am AEST Australian time, plenty of good details leaked beforehand. Screenshots and details of the next-gen Battlefield, which is officially called Battlefield 2042, went live on EA’s Origin platform hours before the official reveal.

Here’s a shot of the game’s key art, confirming the title:

More screenshots show inclusions like a wingsuit, some desert environments and what looks like a more urban area with soldiers jumping off a skyscraper.

According to what leaked online prior to the event, Battlefield 2042 would be set to launch with 7 maps supporting a maximum of 128 players, although details remained on how last-gen consoles would fare and what the cross-gen support entailed. Two of those maps would be set in Egypt and Seoul.

Other details included a robotic dog that could be brought into battle and a grappling hook, although it wasn’t clear how players could unlock or use these abilities in-game. A detail on the Origin page noted that pre-orders would gain access to “4 New Specialists”, with specialists having a single trait and speciality, although the rest of that character’s loadout would be fully customisable (not unlike modern Call of Duty titles).

Interestingly, the official Battlefield reveal livestream ended up not actually being a livestream — but a countdown clock. “Stick around at the end of the livestream and you’ll be automatically redirected to the trailer premiere,” the video description said, giving no indication beforehand that hundreds of thousands of fans would be tuning in to watch a timer.

EA just trolled about 343,000 people. pic.twitter.com/39mbFRi3Dp — Alex Walker (@dippizuka) June 9, 2021

This post is being updated live as more information comes to hand.