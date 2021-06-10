Everything We Saw At The Summer Game Fest Kickoff

E3 2021 started today with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest kickoff. In true Geoff fashion, it was deceptively stuffed with news and announcements, musical performances, and — finally — some actual Elden Ring. Here’s everything we saw.

Borderlands gets a Tiny Tina spin-off

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be a proper Borderlands spin-off starring the popular side character. It’ll be out early 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

There’s a new Metal Slug game

The ‘90s run-and-gun series returns with Metal Slug Tactics, which describes itself as a “tactical RPG with roguelike elements.”

Death Stranding Director’s Cut has Metal Gear vibes

It wouldn’t be a Geoff event without an appearance by Hideo Kojima, who popped by to “one more thing” us with the reveal of the PS5-exclusive Death Stranding Director’s Cut. There’ll be more information in the coming weeks.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 coming this year

A sequel to 2018’s Jurassic World Evolution, the upcoming dinosaur park management game adds new dinosaurs and a new narrative.

Lost Ark comes West in 2021

The Korean MMO comes to the West through Amazon Games.

A new trailer for Call of Duty’s Season 4

We saw a new trailer for Call of Duty’s next season, which starts on June 17. We also heard some new information about what’s coming in the World Series of Warzone, which features some big streamers.

Among Us gets a new mode and colours

Screenshot: Summer Game Fest

Backstabbing game Among Us will get a new hide-and-seek mode, achievements, a new map, and tons of cosmetics. We saw literally a pixel of the new map, but seems cool I guess?

Salt and Sacrifice is an upcoming PlayStation indie game

Head of PlayStation Indies Shuhei Yoshida introduced a trailer for an upcoming indie game by the Salt and Sanctuary devs. Is it a direct sequel? It’s releasing in 2022.

We saw more Solar Ash

We got another look at the beautiful-looking upcoming game by the developer of Hyper Light Drifter.

Valorant’s getting a new agent

Screenshot: Summer Game Fest

We got the briefest of teases, so honestly I have no idea what this means.

Two Point Campus was finally announced

After leaking in late May, the university management sim was finally announced, coming in 2022.

There’s a new area coming to Escape from Tarkov

Streets of Tarkov is an upcoming new area being added to the popular multiplayer first-person shooter.

The Anacrusis looks cool

The four-player co-op Xbox and PC game strands players on a spaceship full of aliens that really need to be shot. Looks like it has a cool sense of humour, too. It’s coming out in spring.

Sharkmob announces Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale Bloodhunt

Coming to PC in spring, Bloodhunt is a free battle royale that takes place in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. A closed alpha test starts July 2.

Dark Picture: House of Ashes launches October 22

We saw a story trailer for the next game in the Dark Pictures anthology, which comes out for consoles and PC in the spring.

A new trailer for Tales of Arise

There’ll be more information on the game in the coming weeks, but it comes out September 10.

Planet of Lana looks cute

We saw a cute as heck trailer for a sci-fi puzzle adventure game coming in 2022. The gameplay reminds us of Limbo or Inside, but with much more colourful atmosphere.

Overwatch 2 showed off some skins

Screenshot: Summer Game Fest

We saw new models for how Baptiste and Sombra will look in Overwatch 2.

Here’s a new story trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin comes out July 9.

Nier: Automata’s 2B comes to Fall Guys

Screenshot: Summer Game Fest

The skin for your bean will be available June 18.

Back 4 Blood gets a beta in August

The co-op zombie shooter will have an open beta August 12-16, or starting August 5 if you pre-order the game. Sorry, you gotta click through to YouTube for the trailer.

Tribes of Midgard comes out July 27

The Viking co-op action RPG, published by Gearbox, comes out for PlayStation and PC.

Here’s more of that Evil Dead game

We first heard about this game at last year’s Game Awards, but today we got a longer trailer, narrated by Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell. You’ll track down artifacts to defeat another player, who’s playing as a monster.

Elden Ring is real

The long-awaited FromSoftware game comes out January 21, 2022. We saw it with our eyes. It’s real.