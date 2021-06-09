How To Upgrade To The PS5 Version Of Final Fantasy 7 Remake For Free

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally updated for the PS5 — and users who already own the game on PS4 are in luck. While some ‘next gen’ titles require an additional purchase for those shiny new graphics, FF7 Remake‘s upgrade is free, so anyone can grab it.

By making the upgrade you’ll get a slew of new features for the game: graphical improvements, new performance or graphics modes, photo mode, faster loading and haptic controller integration. You’ll also get access to a very good-looking door.

If you haven’t played the game yet, it’s the best way to experience Final Fantasy 7, but for everyone else it’s a fresh excuse to revisit the game’s beautiful, heart-wrenching story.

Here’s how to grab the upgrade on PS5.

First, you’ll want to head to the PlayStation Store and search for ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake‘ — that’ll give you access to the FF7 Remake landing page. From there, scroll down to the add-on called ‘FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE upgrade for PS4 version owners’ and purchase that. It’ll be free for everyone who already owns a copy of the game (or if you have the PS4 disc inserted) and lets you download the new PS5 version of the game.

Once it’s downloaded, you can switch to the PS5 version of FF7 Remake by selecting the game’s home screen icon with the options button on the controller, tabbing down to ‘Game Version’ and selecting ‘PS5’.

If the upgrade option doesn’t appear for you, it may be because you own the game via PS Plus — sadly, the version that was given away is not upgradable, and you’ll need to purchase the PS5 version separately if you want to play it.

It’s also important to note this upgrade won’t get you access to the new PS5-only Intergrade chapter featuring Yuffie. This is sold as a separate download (found under ‘FF7R EPISODE INTERmission (New Story Content Featuring Yuffie)’ and will only be available once you initiate the PS5 upgrade via download or by inserting the PS4 disc into your console.